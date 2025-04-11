Don’t feel like having a dating profile anymore? Or maybe looking for something else on Facebook? Here is the guide you just need! In this guide, we will discuss how one can delete their dating profile on Facebook and all the dynamics related to it. We shall also, see if there are any alternative solutions to taking a break from having a dating profile on Facebook. With that, let us begin!

What is a ‘Dating Profile’ on Facebook?

A dating profile on Facebook is the profile you create within the Facebook Dating feature, that helps you find the best partner for you in terms of similarities and more. Facebook Dating is a section within the main Facebook app that is separate from your regular Facebook profile. It is simply a part of Facebook and not a different platform. So, whether you are looking for a long-term relationship or just a casual relationship, Facebook dating can help!

How to delete a ‘Dating Profile’ on Facebook?

If someone wants to get their dating profile off Facebook, then they are required to follow a few steps.

Open Facebook on your device using either the web or the application and then log in using your account details.

At the bottom right corner of your screen, click on the three horizontal lines.

You can scroll down here and then click on ‘Dating’.

Now click on the Settings icon to move ahead.

Tap the ‘General Tab’ here and go to ‘Account’.

From here, choose to delete the account. The option will be right there and you just need to click on it.

After this, just confirm your request and your work is done!

Now your dating profile will be off Facebook, and you won’t be able to access it. More so, no eligible matches will be able to find that profile either. So, the decision is yours!

Can another Dating Profile be created after deleting one on Facebook?

Yes, definitely. One can create a new dating profile on Facebook after they have deleted one. However, it cannot happen immediately. According to the policies of the platform, it is not possible to create another dating profile within the next 7 days of deleting the profile. You have to wait for a week after which you can proceed with creating a new one.

A little tip

Dating profiles are private affairs of a person’s life and need not be visible to the public. Gladly, Facebook agrees with it and keeps your Dating Profile hidden from your friends. Your friends can’t find you there, so you don’t have to shy away or delete your profile just because of this thought. Also, since it is your life, at the end of the day, you must call the shots. And just like they can’t see yours, maybe you can’t see theirs! So, you have a totally independent decision to make. If you choose to do so, the steps mentioned above will be enough.

We hope that the guide has been of help to you, and you can now delete a dating profile of yours if you are not the happiest with it.