Mazda is gearing up to make waves in the electric SUV market with the striking new EZ-60, a midsize all-electric SUV poised for launch in Europe and the UK by 2026. Expected to adopt the production name Mazda CX-6e, this SUV will enter the competitive C and D segments, going head-to-head with heavyweights like the Tesla Model Y, Audi Q4 e-tron, and the newly unveiled Ford Capri EV.

The vehicle is set to debut in the metal at the Shanghai Motor Show later this month, signaling Mazda’s growing collaboration with Chinese auto giant Changan. While tailored for the Chinese market initially, Mazda has made its global ambitions clear.

Design That Turns Heads

Although developed with Chinese input, the CX-6e maintains strong Mazda design DNA. With a wide, low-slung stance, shallow glasshouse, and oversized wheels, the SUV exudes more of a sporty shooting brake vibe than a traditional upright SUV.

Up front, a sleek three-dimensional grille—complete with a smart air-funneling slit and a hidden aero wing in the bonnet—gives the CX-6e a futuristic face. Inspired elements like camera-based wing mirrors, hollow rear pillars, and aero-sculpted spoilers at the rear highlight Mazda’s commitment to aerodynamic efficiency.

The dramatic rear styling continues with ultra-slim LED lighting, a sharply raked tailgate, and a new minimalist Mazda wordmark replacing the iconic winged logo.

Cabin to Blend Chinese Tech with Mazda Flair

While the interior is yet to be officially revealed, insiders expect the cabin design to borrow heavily from the Mazda 6e saloon, also developed in partnership with Changan. A large central touchscreen, a floating center console with hidden storage, and a digital instrument cluster are likely inclusions—along with reduced reliance on physical buttons.

Expect a flat-floor layout and ample boot space, likely around 500 litres, making it a practical five-seater for family use. An additional frunk (front trunk) could also enhance storage options.

Under the Skin: Platform and Performance Possibilities

There are two likely paths for the CX-6e’s underpinnings. It could either use the existing EV platform shared with the Mazda 6e saloon or debut Mazda’s next-generation Scalable SkyActiv electric architecture. The latter would not only reduce reliance on Chinese manufacturing—helping Mazda avoid potential EU import tariffs—but also allow for broader global production flexibility.

If it mirrors the 6e’s specs, expect an 80kWh battery offering around 342 miles of range. However, Mazda may push the envelope further with in-house battery and powertrain upgrades to compete more aggressively in the premium EV market.

Strategic Timing with EV Mandates

With UK government Zero Emission Vehicle (ZEV) mandates requiring 38% of new cars to be electric by 2027 (and 80% by 2030), the CX-6e’s arrival is perfectly timed. Mazda UK’s Managing Director, Jeremy Thomson, hinted at more electric offerings on the horizon: “We’ll start plugging all of the gaps; they will be the mainstream kind of cars you expect. It’s a journey – we’re on a journey.”

Pricing and Market Positioning

Mazda is expected to price the CX-6e just below key rivals to gain a foothold in Europe. With the 6e saloon rumored to launch at around £40,000, the SUV version is likely to start just under £45,000. This pricing strategy would undercut the Tesla Model Y and offer strong value in an increasingly crowded segment.

Looking Ahead

With its dynamic design, international manufacturing pedigree, and focus on range and affordability, the Mazda CX-6e is shaping up to be a serious contender in the electric SUV market. As Mazda prepares to showcase the model in Shanghai, European consumers can look forward to a new kind of electric SUV—one that blends Japanese flair, Chinese tech, and global ambition.

Stay tuned for full specifications and interior images as Mazda ramps up for its next big EV leap.