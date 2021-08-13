Netflix accounts are a lifesaver for families or groups of friends who share an account. You can have up to five profiles, each with its own watching history and suggestions. You won’t have to worry about your other’s choices influencing the recommendations Netflix generates for you if you create numerous profiles.

Being allowed to have five Netflix accounts allows everyone who uses it to have their own watching history and suggestions. Most undesirable profiles may be simply deleted via a web browser, mobile device, TV, or media player. Only after you terminate your Netflix account can you deactivate the primary profile connected with it.

You may also wish to remove a profile that you no longer want or desire. With one exception: you cannot erase your primary account profile from a web browser, mobile device, or television.

Deleting the Netflix account’s primary profile

When you register a Netflix account, you also create one primary profile. This profile is permanent, and you will not be able to erase or delete it. If you wish to get rid of this account, you must terminate your Netflix account completely.

According to Netflix, if your account is terminated for more than 10 months, all account information (including your profile) is permanently erased. You can also ask Netflix to remove this information sooner by emailing privacy@netflix.com.

Deleting a Netflix profile using a web browser

A web browser allows you to simply delete any profile other than the primary one for your account.

Log in to Netflix using any profile in a browser.

Hold your cursor over your profile symbol at the upper right of the window and select “Manage Profiles.”

Select the profile that you wish to remove.

Select “Delete Profile” from the drop-down menu. Then, click “Delete Profile” once again to ensure that you truly want to do this.

Deleting a Netflix profile on your mobile device

Launch the Netflix app.

In the lower right corner of the screen, tap “More.”

Tap “Manage Profiles” at the top of the screen.

Select the profile you wish to delete and click Delete.

Select “Delete.” You must confirm your want to do so by pressing “Yes.”

Deleting a Netflix profile on your TV

In general, each smart TV and streaming video player is slightly different, but the method for deleting a profile from these devices is nearly identical. Here’s how you can accomplish it using a Roku player.

Launch Netflix.

Navigate to the left with the remote control and choose “Switch Profiles.”

Navigate to the profile you wish to remove, then click the pencil symbol to the right of the profile.

Click “delete Profile,” then confirm your decision.

Regardless of the device you’re using, Netflix provides a very similar method for changing and removing profiles. If you have a different media player or smart TV, you should be able to quickly discover the option to delete profiles – it’s nearly always accessible by clicking the pencil symbol under the profiles.