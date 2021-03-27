How to digitally Sign PDF Documents Without Printing and Scanning Them

Digital Signatures are the type of electric sign – that are used for document signing – but there are a some important features that make them unique.

You’ve been emailed a report, and you need to sign it and send it back. You could print out the report, sign it, and afterward examine it back in and email it. In any case, there’s a better, faster way.

We’ll tell you the best way to quickly add your signature to any PDF report, saving it as a standard PDF record that can be perused anyplace. You can do this on Windows, Mac, iPad, iPhone, Android, Chrome OS, Linux—whatever stage you like.

Since an electronic sign is a thing that many people expect when they send you a record to sign, we’ll center around that cooperation. In case you’re a Windows user, you’re likely familiarized with a PDF reader—an application introduced on your PC that permits you to open PDF records (with a .pdf document extension). The most well-known alternative these days is Adobe Acrobat Reader.

Begin with a PDF file in Adobe Acrobat Reader.

Click the File menu > Open… then, pick the PDF file you need to sign.

Click on Fill & Sign in the Tools pane on the right.

If you can’t find the Tools pane, press SHIFT+F4 on your keyboard.

A toolbar will rise at the head of your document.

Click Sign, and then select Add Signature.

A popup will initiate, giving you three choices—Type, Draw, and Image. Once you’re done, click the Apply button.

Type permits you to typewrite your name in cursive form.

You’re free to modify the style of the signature.

Draw allows you to draw the sign using your mouse, touch pad, or a pen if you’re doing it on a touchscreen gadget.

Image allows you to pick a picture file of your signature.

Smart Guide: How to Sign Electronically on different devices

Windows – Open the PDF in Adobe Acrobat Reader then click Fill & Sign in the right pane to add a Signature.

Mac – Open the PDF in the Preview app then click the Sign icon on the top menu to create/insert a sign.

Android – Open the PDF in the Adobe Acrobat Reader Android app, click the Pen icon then select Fill & Sign to add a signature.

iOS – Long press the saved PDF file then choice Markup, select the plus icon ⊕ then select Signature to insert a signature.