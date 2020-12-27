There is no apple watch that comes without the digital crown. One uses The Digital Crown to scroll, change the volume, and perform more functions. When asked about it, Apple stated that Digital Crown haptic feedback built into Apple Watch Series 4 was given to make sure you can scroll effortlessly. And it does the same but if you talk about all the cases it can be really annoying sometimes. If you too are fed up with how the Digital Crown on your Apple Watch works, you can follow simple and easy steps to disable haptic feedback when scrolling with the Digital Crown on your Apple Watch.

Here is how to disable haptic feedback when scrolling with the Digital Crown on your Apple Watch

Having haptic feedback when turning the Digital Crown has a significant effect as opposed to feeling nothing, just like the case with the Digital Crowns on more established watches. Because of framework haptics, you get a lot more extravagant, metallic, and responsive feel while communicating with applications and the watchOS working framework by turning or squeezing the Digital Crown.

Exploring in applications with extensive records, as Podcasts and Calendar, is a lot simpler with Digital Crown haptic criticism as you can exactly flip through a lot of rundown things. Computerized Crown haptic criticism is on, of course, however, you can turn it off whenever.

Here is how you can disable the haptic feedback while scrolling with the Digital Crown on your Apple Watch-

You can easily disable the haptic feedback on your apple watch by going with simple steps in your settings app. When you are on the home screen of your Apple watch, gently press the Digital Crown. Doing so will launch the app’s gallery screen. From all the apps, tap on ‘Settings’. It will be easily distinguishable since its icon looks like a gear. You will discover a list of options from which you have to tap on the “Sounds & Haptics” option Your last and final step is to turn the toggle on the option of ‘Crown Hapicts’.

One thing you should make sure of is that haptic feedback for the Digital Crown is only available for users who have Series 4 and newer watches. In case you have the Series 3 model or older you will not be able to disable haptic feedback. Also in case you don’t have the watchOS 6 updates or later installed in your apple watch, the toggle to disable haptic feedback will not even appear in your Settings.