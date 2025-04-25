Whether it is a text from a person or simply a notification from your favorite order app, sometimes you like to keep it private. It can get sketchy when someone else has your phone or someone manages to peep into the screen only to see something weird. Therefore, in this guide, we will discuss how one can disable notifications on their iPhone lock screen just to avoid that fiasco. We shall also see in what situations it can help you! Let us begin!

What does it mean to disable notifications on an iPhone?

Disabling notifications on an iPhone means you’ll no longer receive alerts, sounds, or visual cues from apps or services. You can customize which apps send notifications and how they appear in your iPhone’s settings. It means that the activities on the apps that you choose to hide the notifications for will not be disturbed, only that you won’t be notified about them immediately on the screen. You may have to open the application to actually see what messages or prompts you have there for you.

How to disable notifications on the lock screen of an iPhone?

If you want to disable notifications on the lock screen of an iPhone, you may have to make a choice about hiding the content of the notification or disabling the notifications altogether. Let us see how each of these individually works.

Hiding the notification content

This is one way of going about the problem. This won’t disable the notification in itself but will keep the content a secret. So, you will be notified when there is a message on the screen, but you will have to open it up to see the contents. Here is how you can do it –

Open the ‘Settings’ app on your iPhone and then go to ‘Notifications’.

Click on ‘Show Previews’.

From here, choose ‘Never’.

This will make the settings as we have just discussed above, and you will only be seeing the notification but not its content. It is a much safer way as it also prevents you from missing out on important notifications.

Disabling notifications for apps

Then comes the method to disable the notifications from the apps you don’t want to be notified about. It can be helpful at times and let us see how it works!

Visit the ‘Settings’ app on your iPhone and then go to ‘Notifications’ there.

From here, choose the apps that you don’t want to be notified by. This will make sure that the notifications from these apps don’t reach you on the lock screen and bug you there.

Now from the ‘Alerts’ section choose the ‘Lock Screen’ option to disable it.

If not, then you can simply turn the toggle off that you see in front of an app’s name.

And that is just how you can disable the notifications that are unwanted or private for your lock screen. Not only does it protect the privacy of your messages and texts, but it also makes you feel secure about your phone cont.