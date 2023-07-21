How to dispute apple charges

Introduction

Disputing an Apple charge is child’s play if done the right way. There are numerous methods at your to dispute the charges via Apple Pay. However, there is one catch that, A refund is not guaranteed. However, there isn’t any harm in trying, is it? So, let’s begin with the steps.

Dispute an Apple Pay charge via the wallet app

Out of hundreds of methods to dispute a charge, Doing it via the wallet app is the simplest of all. Apple Pay is widely used for everyday online payments by our beloved iPhone users. However, you might need to raise a dispute in case your apple pay suffers a compromise. You need to be vigilant enough to observe any kind of compromise in the apple pay account and report it for a dispute. It is done to inform any kind of fraudulency in your apple pay. Let’s dip away into the steps of disputing Apple Pay charges via the wallet app

Find a wallet application on your beloved iPhone to kickstart it

You might not look for the “Apple card” option and select it

Now have to scroll through all the latest transactions to find the one to dispute

Next, face a list of questions concerning your dispute as to what happened and what you want next.

Answer the steps as per suited and tap done

Dispute an Apple Pay charge via the customer care support

If you still think that disputing an Apple charge via the wallet app is not enough you may Resort to customer care support. Disputing an Apple pay charge is not much of a complicated process but still talking to a human Feels much more reliable than a machine isn’t it? The dispute process remains the same as above only that now you are talking to a human you might need to punch in a few details such as your Apple ID with them to ensure a smooth butter-like process of disputing an Apple charge.

Up until now, the process included a wallet app where you were using your Apple card but what happens if you are not using one? Well, don’t panic because we have a solution for that as well. you just might need to go the extra mile to save your Apple Pay account. let’s walk you through the steps to dispute an Apple Pay charge when you are using a debit or credit card instead of an Apple card.

Disputing apple pay charge via the bank

As tiring as it may sound it isn’t much of a process. every Bank differs in the method with which they handle the dispute. Thus, there isn’t a definitive way of telling how the bank would handle the dispute. but to outline the bank may take care of this through their customer support where you can contact or get in touch with a bank representative who shall walk you through the process of disputing an Apple pay charge. the method however is not Foolproof as just like any other method there isn’t an assured refund.

Conclusion

Keep your fingers crossed and hopes high to get a refund. A compromised Apple Pay account is a nightmare no iPhone user ever wants. However this Nightmare can come to an end only by following the above mention steps. In case you are ever in a fraudulent situation with your Apple Pay. A compromised Apple Pay account is not only Hassle. It is also a risky situation for your money in the bank as well. You need to know what to do if you are stuck with an Apple Pay account compromised and in a fraudulent situation

