How To Get Zygarde in Pokemon GO 2023

Pokemon GO continues to captivate millions of players worldwide with its exciting events and legendary encounters. One of the most anticipated additions to the game is Zygarde, a powerful 6th generation Ground and Dragon-type Legendary Pokemon. In this guide, we will delve into how to acquire Zygarde in Pokemon GO through the “From A to Zygarde Special Research,” exploring its unique forms, and unlocking its true potential.

Meet Zygarde

Zygarde is no ordinary Pokemon; it is a guardian of nature and the ecosystem. Comprising Zygarde Cores, which act as its brain, and Zygarde Cells, which bestow it with incredible strength, each individual Cell is its own separate creature. Depending on the number of Cells it possesses, Zygarde can take on three distinct forms – 10%, 50%, and 100%. Its rarity and significance make it highly sought after by Pokemon GO players.

The “From A to Zygarde” Special Research

To catch Zygarde in Pokemon GO, players must embark on the “From A to Zygarde” Special Research quest. The tasks involved in this quest are challenging and will require dedication and strategy to complete. Successfully finishing the research will reward trainers with an encounter with Zygarde 10%. However, to unlock its Complete Forme, 250 Cells must be collected. These elusive Cells can be found while exploring various Routes in the game.

Discovering Zygarde Cells Through Routes

Niantic and Pokemon GO have introduced a new Routes mechanic as part of the “Blaze New Trails” in-game event, where Zygarde makes its debut. Routes are locations on the map where players can find Zygarde Cells. To collect these valuable Cells, follow these steps:

Open the Nearby tab in the lower right corner of the screen. Choose any Route and start walking. Look for a distinctive green glow on the ground, indicating the presence of Zygarde Cells. Interact with the glow to collect the Zygarde Cells into your Zygarde Cube.

The best part is that there are no limitations to how much you can farm Zygarde Cells, so make the most of your exploration!

Upgrading Zygarde

Upon catching Zygarde, trainers will encounter its 10% Forme, which may seem weak compared to its true potential. Similar to the original story, you can upgrade Zygarde in Pokemon GO by utilizing the Zygarde Cells you’ve collected. Depending on the number of Cells, you can elevate this Legendary Pokemon to its 50% or even 100% Forme, making it a formidable addition to your roster.

All Zygarde Forms

Zygarde 10% Forme : This form resembles a black and green dog adorned with a green scarf. While its power is limited, Zygarde 10% possesses significant potential. Zygarde 50% Forme : In this form, Zygarde takes on the appearance of a massive slug or snake Pokemon, reminiscent of Arbok. With its power reaching remarkable heights, it can stand against some legendary Pokemon. Zygarde 100% Forme : As the name suggests, this form transforms Zygarde into a giant robot Pokemon. Its abilities rival even the strongest legendary pocket monsters, boasting an incredible maximum CP of 4267. Developers claim that the 100% Forme of Zygarde can hold its own against even the likes of Xerneas or Yveltal.

Shiny Zygarde

Despite its resplendent appearance in other Pokemon games, a Shiny Zygarde is yet to be available in Pokemon GO. As is often the case for newer Pokemon, there’s a possibility that a Shiny Zygarde could be released in the future, adding another layer of excitement for dedicated trainers.

Conclusion

The long-awaited Zygarde has finally made its way to Pokemon GO, captivating trainers worldwide with its unique forms and remarkable power. To capture this guardian of nature, you must complete the From A to Zygarde Special Research and explore the Routes for elusive Zygarde Cells. Upgrade Zygarde to unleash its full potential and add a formidable Legendary Pokemon to your team.

Remember, while catching Zygarde might be challenging, the thrill of capturing this extraordinary creature makes the journey all the more rewarding. Keep an eye out for future events and updates that may further enhance your Pokemon GO experience and continue to blaze new trails in the world of augmented reality gaming! Happy hunting, trainers!

