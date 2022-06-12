How to do Front Flash on TikTok

The Tiktok Camera app is widely recognized as one of the most efficient apps out there, but can you get a front flash on the TikTok camera?

Is there a Front Camera Flash Feature for TikTok?

Sadly, there isn’t a front flashlight feature for your TikTok camera.

As you know, if you open your front camera on your iPhone or Android’s main menu (Outside TikTok), You can simply tap “Flash” and the camera flash will be enabled.

This is usually done through a little lighting icon that appears at the upper left corner of the camera flash screen.

Nonetheless, this icon on the top left corner does not appear inside the TikTok app.

Worry not – there’s a “little front flash hack” that you can use for giving more light to the picture taken with your iPhone front camera.

How to Get Front Flash on TikTok

To get a front flash on TikTok, you need to turn on “Classic Invert”. After you’ve turned on “Classic Invert”, record a video of yourself on TikTok using your front camera.

The “Classic Invert” feature reverses the colors of the display. It also acts as a front flash on TikTok because anything in front of your camera will be lit up.

Once you’re done recording, you need to turn off “Classic Invert”. This will allow you to see what the video looks like.

As long as you have “Classic Invert” turned on, you can record using your front camera in any dark place.

Here’s how to get a front flash on TikTok (for iPhone or Android).

For iPhone

Go to your settings

This guide is only for iPhone/iOS users; if you have an Android device, this guide is not for you.

To begin, navigate to your settings.

This is because you will need to enable the “Classic Invert” feature in your settings later on. Open the “Settings” app by navigating to it and tapping on it.

Tap on “Accessibility”

Once you are on settings, find ” Accessibility”, and tap on it. Subsequently, tap on “Display and Text Size.”

Turn on “Classic Invert”

Scroll down to the screen, and you will find a setting that says ” Classic Invert”. Switch it from off to on, and then go to Tiktok.

Increase your brightness and record the video

After you’ve turned on “Classic Invert”, open TikTok and tap on the “+” icon to start recording a video.

But before you start recording, you need to turn your brightness to the highest level.

Now, switch to the front camera by tapping on “Flip” and record yourself. With “Classic Invert” turned on, it’ll act as a front flash.

Turn “Classic Invert” Off

At last, go to settings again ( press the same icon as you did before), and switch “Classic Invert” off.

Then, go to TikTok, and you will see that your video or picture was recorded with better light.

For Android

Go to settings

Go to settings and open the menu.

Search for “Color Invert”

Here, simply type “Color Invert”, and the option will appear first in the search list. Enable it, and Proceed.

Go to TikTok and Capture a video.

Open the application and record whatever you want with your front camera.