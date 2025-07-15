Used to enjoy your old iOS versions on Apple? Follow the guide to know how you can switch or downgrade your iOS from 26 to 18 and what would be the aftermath once it’s done. We shall discuss all the important details that one needs to know, so stick with on. Let us begin.

Why do people want to downgrade from iOS 26 to 18?

This can be a very personal thing, but considering what many customers say, we can present an assessment. People generally choose to downgrade from an iOS 26 beta to a stable iOS 18 because beta software is inherently experimental and often comes with significant issues, which are hard to deal with, especially in the long run. While the craze of new features in iOS 26, which was announced on June 9, 2025, is strong, beta testers frequently encounter problems like rapid battery drain, sluggish performance, app crashes, and even device overheating.

While they may not seem huge individually, they can really be horrible when you’re using the device. Moreover, these glitches can severely impact the daily usability of their iPhone. Given that iOS 18, released on September 16, 2024, is a much-used and stable version, downgrading provides a reliable and smooth operating experience, making the device better functional for everyday tasks.

Is it legal to downgrade from iOS 26 to 18?

To be fair, it’s not illegal to downgrade your iPhone’s iOS version, but Apple doesn’t officially support it. They generally “sign” or authorize only the latest public iOS version. Downgrading usually involves a restore via recovery mode, which erases your device, and it can be troublesome. You’ll also need a compatible backup from the older iOS version, the details of which we shall discuss ahead.

Steps to downgrade from iOS 26 to 18

This is not going to be easy, and you also need to prepare for it beforehand. Especially with your back up. Let us discuss the steps that can help you do so.