Do you want to upload your photos from an iPhone to a computer? Follow the guide to know how you can make the transfer. We shall also see how long it takes and what happens when you do so. Let us begin.

Can I upload my photos from an iPhone to a computer?

Yes, totally! Both of your devices and their OS allow the transfer to take place without any significant hassle or trouble. If you are having an abundance of pictures that need transferring, this can actually turn out to be a pretty good idea. Not only does it help you move your pictures, but it can also make room in the device they are being transferred. However, make sure that you have enough storage space before doing so, as the long process may get hindered midway if the space isn’t enough.

Steps to transfer pictures from an iPhone to a computer

Now that we know it’s possible, let’s make it happen! Follow the steps to know how it can be done! Remember, there are more than one way so you can pick one that seems the most feasible. You can also jump on the other if one doesn’t work, so it’s a win win.

Here are some easy ways to get your iPhone photos onto your computer:

For Windows PCs using a USB cable

For this to take place, you need to connect your iPhone to your PC with a USB cable.

Now, unlock your iPhone and, if prompted, tap on “Trust This Computer.”

Open “This PC” or “Computer,” and then locate your iPhone under “Devices and drives.” Once it’s done, Double-click to open it.

Navigate through “Internal Storage” > “DCIM” > “100APPLE” Or similar names if there are any, to access your photos.

Select the pictures you want to transfer and simply drag them to a desired folder or a newly created folder on your computer.

Using iCloud Photos

On your iPhone, go to Settings > [Your entered Name] > iCloud > Photos, and also make sure “iCloud Photos” is toggled on.

Now, on your PC, you have to download and install iCloud for Windows from Apple’s website.

Finally, sign in to the iCloud for Windows app with your Apple ID, which you can find on the device itself.

To begin the transfer, enable the “Photos” option and configure your download preferences. Your photos will then automatically appear in your iCloud Photos folder on your computer, being shared wirelessly. The only condition here is, as long as your iPhone is connected to Wi-Fi, the transfer keeps on taking place.

These are the ways that you can consider when transferring pictures from an iPhone to a computer. It is really easy and can help you better secure your pictures for any reason. It can also be done if the storage of a device is filled up and you need to transfer some files or images in this context.