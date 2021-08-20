How to download and install GBWhatsapp Pro latest version for Android

From having all of the world’s knowledge at our fingertips to immediate connection with anybody, anywhere, the Internet has changed our world and virtually every aspect of our individual lives. With over a billion daily users, WhatsApp is the most popular instant messaging software for the latter.

WhatsApp was sold to Facebook, and the social media giant has been updating the app with new features to keep users engaged. Voice calling, video calling, Snapchat-like stories, a business app, group features and other features have recently been added to the app.

WhatsApp has a lot to offer as a free text messaging and media sharing service. It does, however, lack a number of features. That is why consumers and developers alike prefer modified APKs.

GBWhatsApp is a WhatsApp mod created by Has.007, a prominent XDA member, and it is based on WhatsApp Plus, a mod that WhatsApp has since discontinued.

The option to utilise two accounts at once is one of the most requested features of WhatsApp, which generally leads to the employment of third-party, unreliable, and memory-hogging cloning programmes. GBWhatsApp Pro is a non-official app that attempts to tackle the problem in a unique way.

By directly employing GBWA Pro to enable for two users on the same phone, GBWhatsApp Pro provides all of the benefits of app cloners without the storage space and RAM-related downsides. Exclusive features not accessible anywhere else, including as chat themes, secret read receipts, app locks, multi-user capability, and more, are available through this third-party software.

Downloading and installing GBWhatsApp Pro on your Android smartphone. Despite the fact that the app is not accessible on the Google Play Store, here is a link to it.

https://androidwaves.com/download/GBWhatsApp_Pro.php

Your device must be running Android 4.0.3 Jellybean or above in order to use GBWhatsApp. The following steps will walk you through the process of obtaining and installing the APK.

To begin, go to your Android device’s settings. Once there, look for and choose the Security option.

There should be an option for Unknown Sources in the security settings. It will be deactivated by default. By touching or clicking here, you may allow applications from unknown sources to be installed. Confirm your selection in the pop-up box before proceeding to the next stage. This option may be found in the Privacy or Additional Settings section on some phones.

We may begin the download now that you have enabled the installation of GBWhatsApp Pro in your settings.

After the download is finished, open the app file. You may see various warnings after pressing “Next” until the “Install” button appears. These can be safely overlooked.

You’re done once you’ve tapped “Install.” Your Android device now has GBWhatsApp Pro loaded.

Last but not least, if you want to utilise a second account, register it with a different phone number. GBWhatsApp Pro uses the same registration process as WhatsApp for adding a second number. You will receive a message asking you to confirm your information after it has been submitted.

Add your name and a profile photo after entering the verification code and phone number. After you’ve validated everything, you’ll have full access to GBWhatsApp’s entire array of customisable features.