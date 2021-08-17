How to download COVID vaccination certificate via Whatsapp

A COVID Vaccine Certificate (CVC) issued by the government provides assurance to the recipient about the vaccination, the type of vaccine administered, and the next vaccination due date.

It also serves as proof for the citizen to provide to any entities that may demand proof of vaccination, particularly while travelling. Vaccination not only protects individuals from sickness, but it also decreases the chance of viral transmission. As a result, in the future, there may be a necessity to present a certificate for some types of social interactions and foreign travel.

WhatsApp officially allows you to download your COVID-19 vaccination certificate. You will not be required to input your reference ID here; instead, you will be requested to submit your OTP before receiving your vaccination certificate.

Until now, individuals could only obtain the certificate through the Aarogya Setu app. You may now get the certificate via the MyGov Corona Helpdesk chatbot on WhatsApp. This bot was launched in March 2020 to assist in answering COVID-19-related inquiries and preventing disinformation about the coronavirus outbreak.

The vaccine certificate will be issued once you have received the first or second dose of the COVID-19 vaccine. If you are not aware, you will be asked to produce your final vaccination certificate if you want to go anyplace in India or beyond the country.

In some circumstances, if you have the final vaccination certificate, you will not be needed to do the COVID-19 test.

Step 1: Launch WhatsApp and send a “Hi” text to +91 9013151515. If you don’t have this number previously, save this as “Corona Helpdesk bot.”

Step 2: After you send a message, the bot will provide a list of COVID-19-related topics. In the second line of the list, you will find “Download Certificate.” So, simply type “2” and press the send button.

Step 3: The bot will again display three options, so you just need to type and send “3.” The third option says that you want to download the vaccine certificate.

Step 4: An OTP will be delivered to your device, which you must enter into the chat.

If your WhatsApp number differs from the one you registered with CoWin to be vaccinated, you will not receive an OTP. The certificate must therefore be downloaded from the Arogya Setup app.

Step 5: After entering the OTP, the bot will display the names of people who have registered with the number on the CoWIN website.

Step 6: Enter the user ID of the user whose vaccination certificate you wish to download. The vaccination certificate will then be sent through WhatsApp in PDF format by the bot.