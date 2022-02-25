How to download Facebook videos to your smartphone or PC

Social networks set trends. The best way to promote something is to make a viral video and post it on Facebook, Instagram, or TikTok. If your video is so interesting that users themselves will forward it to others, you don’t even have to spend money on targeted advertising. This is the best free advertising imaginable.

How to save viral clips from Facebook

If you find some trending video, and you want to download it, you are wondering how you can save it. Like many social networks, Facebook only allows you to bookmark a post, but you will not be able to get this file for offline viewing. However, there is an easy and free way to download Facebook videos to your computer, smartphone, or tablet. Bigbangram has implemented an FB downloader that runs in a web browser. Therefore, you do not need to install third-party software on your electronic device.

To download the video in MP4 format, you just need to copy the URL of the post. Now go to the Bigbangram website and paste the copied address into the search bar on the main page. After that, you must click the download button and wait about 30 seconds to access the files. As a result, you will receive the original file without lowering the sound and picture quality.

The three main advantages of this method are that, firstly, it is free, secondly, it is fast and simple, and thirdly, it is completely confidential. And you can use this tool from any device. There are no restrictions. You can download one file, a dozen, or a hundred. The content author will never know that you have downloaded his video, so you can use this simple life hack to keep trending files and publish them on your page.