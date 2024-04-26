Fallout 4, the beloved entry in the Fallout series, is about to get a shiny new upgrade. With the success of Amazon’s Fallout series, interest in the entire franchise has skyrocketed. Fallout 76 is breaking records for concurrent players, and there’s even a queue forming for playing New Vegas on PS5. But let’s not forget about Fallout 4, the newest traditional installment in the series. As its next-gen update looms closer, it’s sure to draw even more players back into its irradiated world.

Bethesda has been teasing a next-gen update for Fallout 4 for some time now. And it’s no coincidence that the release coincides with the excitement generated by the series’ adaptation. While it’s not Fallout 5, fans are still eager for any improvements. The best part? This polished version of Fallout 4 is absolutely free for existing owners of the game. And getting your hands on the update once it drops should be a breeze.

When and How to Download the

First things first, mark your calendars for noon EST on April 25. That’s when the Fallout 4 next-gen update will become available for download. Unlike most updates that kick in automatically, this one requires a bit of manual intervention. If you’ve got a digital copy of the game, head to your console’s store and locate Fallout 4. There, you’ll find an option to download the update. Click on it, and voila, you’re all set.

But what if you’re rocking a physical copy of Fallout 4? Fear not, simply pop in the disc and navigate to the game’s store page. From there, you’ll find the option to download the update. And if you’re itching to experience Fallout 4 with all its next-gen glory but don’t own it yet, you can easily snag a copy from the links provided below.

What’s in the Update?

So, what can you expect from this next-gen upgrade? Well, Bethesda has confirmed support for 60fps gameplay and improved resolutions. However, the exact resolutions remain a mystery until the update goes live. Additionally, the update will address various existing issues and bugs, ensuring a smoother gaming experience overall.

Once it’s past noon EST on April 25 and you’ve successfully downloaded the update on your current-gen console, you’re all set to dive into the enhanced world of Fallout 4. Get ready to see a surge in players, both returning veterans and newcomers alike. Whether you’re revisiting the Commonwealth or exploring it for the first time, there’s never been a better time to experience Fallout 4 in all its glory. So, gear up, step out into the wasteland, and prepare for an adventure like no other.

With the Fallout 4 next-gen update just around the corner, the wasteland has never looked more inviting. So, dust off your Pip-Boy, stock up on RadAway, and get ready to embark on an epic journey through the irradiated ruins of the Commonwealth. The future of Fallout 4 is brighter than ever, and it’s time to claim your spot in this post-apocalyptic masterpiece.