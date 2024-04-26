In the adventurous realm of Dragon’s Dogma 2, players delve into a world where mystical creatures roam, challenges await at every corner, and loyal companions known as Pawns stand ready to aid them. These Pawns, though often viewed as disposable assets, can become invaluable allies throughout the journey. But what happens when a player dismisses a Pawn, only to realize later that they were a vital member of the team? Fear not, for there are ways to rehire these trusted allies and continue the quest together. Here’s how to bring back a Pawn in Dragon’s Dogma 2.

Previously Hired Pawns

Within the vast expanse of Dragon’s Dogma 2 lies the Grand Riftstone, a monumental structure imbued with arcane energy. Here, players can delve into the Rift, a mystical dimension where Pawns await summoning. By interacting with the Grand Riftstone and selecting the option to view previously hired Pawns, players can peruse a comprehensive list of all Pawns that have aided them on their journey. This list includes each Pawn’s current level and the RC (Rift Crystals) cost to summon them once more.

Favorites

Some Pawns leave an indelible mark on the hearts of players, earning a place of honor among their favorites. By selecting the option to add a hired Pawn to their favorites during conversation, players can create a curated list of beloved allies. These favorites can then be easily summoned from the Rift menu, ensuring that no cherished companion is ever truly lost.

Pawn ID

Every Pawn possesses a unique identifier known as the Pawn ID, a digital signature that distinguishes them from their peers. By obtaining a Pawn’s ID—either through in-game interactions or external forums—players can summon them anew by inputting the Pawn Code at a Grand Riftstone. This allows for the precise retrieval of a specific Pawn, tailored to the player’s needs.

Friends’ Pawns

In the interconnected world of Dragon’s Dogma 2, camaraderie knows no bounds. Pawns created by friends, whether on Steam, PlayStation, or Xbox, can be enlisted free of charge, regardless of their level. By accessing the Friends’ Pawns option at a Grand Riftstone, players can peruse a roster of eligible allies contributed by their companions. Additionally, in-game interactions facilitate the forging of friendships, allowing players to extend invitations and bolster their ranks.

Riftstone of Remembrance

Nestled amidst the landscapes of Dragon’s Dogma 2 lies the Riftstone of Remembrance, a mystical artifact imbued with the power of recollection. Here, players can reunite with Pawns from journeys past, their levels reflecting the trials and tribulations endured since their last encounter. Though altered by time and experience, these Pawns remain steadfast in their dedication to the Arisen, awaiting summons from the Riftstone of Remembrance.

Do Previously Hired Pawns Level Up in DD2?

Indeed, they do. With each slumber in the sanctuaries of inns or the comfort of their own abode, players witness the evolution of their main Pawn. Through rest, this stalwart companion grows in level, acquires new gear, hones their vocation, and refines their skills. Upon summoning, whether at a random Riftstone or at the behest of another Arisen, these Pawns emerge revitalized, ready to face whatever challenges lie ahead. The cost of rehiring them, reflected in Rift Crystals, corresponds to their newfound strength, ensuring a fair exchange for their services.

In the ever-shifting tapestry of Dragon’s Dogma 2, the bonds forged between Arisen and Pawn transcend time and space. Through the mechanisms of rehirement, players reaffirm these connections, breathing new life into old alliances and embarking on adventures anew. So, should the need arise to summon a trusted companion once more, remember these methods and venture forth with confidence, for in the realm of Dragon’s Dogma 2, loyalty knows no bounds.