Want to get the Metanask browser extension? Follow the guide to know how you can get this extension downloaded and what things you must avoid at all costs. We shall see them in detail. So, let us begin.

What is Metamask?

MetaMask is a cryptocurrency wallet and a gateway to the world of decentralized applications, which are also popularly known as dApps on the Ethereum blockchain. They are a connecting bridge between your web browser and the crypto universe. It’s an extension that you can install in your web browser that then allows you to store, send, and receive Ethereum and other tokens, which are mandatory if you’re stepping into the field of crypto. While it has multiple handy features that are worthy of appreciation, a great thing about MetaMask is that it also lets you interact with dApps, like decentralized exchanges without giving them direct access to your private keys. It keeps your data and information private while giving you all the liberty to explore.

Is it safe to download the Metamask Extension Browser?

Yes, it is safe to download this extension. However, it also depends on where you are downloading it from. In matters like installing and more, you are suggested to not trust any third party apps or websites that can mislead you to extract data and even ask you for unverified and unauthenticated payments. Just make sure you have enough space on your device and your gmail account while you are downloading this extension. This will ensure a smoother experience while you are working on it.

Steps to download the Metamask Extension on your browser

If you want to make use of the Metamask Extension on your browser, then these are the steps that you are required to follow.

First, visit the official site. Now, from here, go directly to metamask.io to ensure you’re getting the real website and not a fake version. Double check this to avoid any scams.

Find the download button right there. Once you are there, you’ll see a prominent “Download” button. When you find it, click on it.

Choose your browser now. This can be the primary browser that you use while using your PC. The site will detect your browser, but you can also select your specific one from the options available on your PC.

Add it to your browser. This will take you to your browser’s official extension store. Click “Add to ‘whatever is your browser’” and confirm any prompts that will show up on the screen.

Once you have done that, the extension will be added to your chosen browser, and a setup wizard will guide you through creating your new wallet and securing it with a password and a secret recovery phrase. Once you cross that, too, your space will be ready for some exploration. You can now use Web3 easily.

That is all you need to know about downloading the Metamask extension from the browser. It is helpful and simple.