Know how to download PUBG in India in easy steps
It’s now been a couple of months since the Indian government banned everyone’s favorite, PUBG Mobile. Along with the space that was vacant in phones after the game’s ban there was no other battlefield that could fill the void in hearts.
According to Tencent Games, there is still a while for the rolling out of the Indian PUBG Mobile edition. It turns out that you do not have to wait for the re-launch of the PUBG Mobile India edition to get a Chicken Dinner. While the whole world is possibly increasing their ranks and RP, you shouldn’t be here sulking for the loss! Cause we’re here to tell you how to download PUBG in India to be able to play with the rest of the world. You can do this with your game progress, purchases and mates.
One must note that this service will be available only to Android users and in any way, iPhone users will just have to catch bees until there is an official release on the App Store.
Here’s how to download PUBG in India in easy steps-
We can already understand how much you already waited to be able to play PUBG again. Considering the same, here are some steps you need to follow and you will be able to download PUBG Mobile again.
- Your first step is to Download The Official PUBG Mobile APK. You can do so with help of any VPN app. A VPN app will allow you to switch your IP to any place you want in the world which will then allow you to download APK from the official page.
- When you have finished downloading the official PUBG Mobile APK, then you have to install it on your device.
- The next step is to get the Resource Pack Inside The Game. When you will open PUBG Mobile you will be open to selecting the desired resource pack which you can download.
- In the wake of choosing the HD or Low-spec asset pack, the game will naturally download the chose resource pack and the download size of the asset pack relies upon your handset.
- Login With Your Account to at long last play PUBG. After the asset pack is downloaded, it will request to acknowledge the security strategy and you can sign in utilizing Facebook, Twitter, or as a visitor.
- Subsequent to signing in trust that the game will gather resources and head straight to the lobby.
That’s how you are done with this process. Be sure to win a Winner Winner, Chicken Dinner.