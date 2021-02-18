Know how to download PUBG in India in easy steps

It’s now been a couple of months since the Indian government banned everyone’s favorite, PUBG Mobile. Along with the space that was vacant in phones after the game’s ban there was no other battlefield that could fill the void in hearts.

According to Tencent Games, there is still a while for the rolling out of the Indian PUBG Mobile edition. It turns out that you do not have to wait for the re-launch of the PUBG Mobile India edition to get a Chicken Dinner. While the whole world is possibly increasing their ranks and RP, you shouldn’t be here sulking for the loss! Cause we’re here to tell you how to download PUBG in India to be able to play with the rest of the world. You can do this with your game progress, purchases and mates.

One must note that this service will be available only to Android users and in any way, iPhone users will just have to catch bees until there is an official release on the App Store.

Here’s how to download PUBG in India in easy steps-

We can already understand how much you already waited to be able to play PUBG again. Considering the same, here are some steps you need to follow and you will be able to download PUBG Mobile again.