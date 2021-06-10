How to download YouTube videos on your mobile

YouTube is one of the most popular platforms on the Internet, owing to the fact that it allows anyone to show their work through videos and even earn money while doing so. When it comes to watching music videos, comedy shows, movie trailers, live events, or any other type of content, YouTube is the first name that anyone would think of. It is an online service that provides you with hours of free content for your entertainment.

The YouTube mobile application can be accessed from anywhere and you can even gain a lot of knowledge through this platform. But when you need to watch long YouTube videos, you will be required to have a stable Wi-Fi or decent mobile data connection. There are times when you do not have a good connection and you prefer to download the video so that you are able to watch it later without the use of the Internet.

There are a multitude of services and even third-party apps that can help you download YouTube videos. However, the app itself allows you to download the videos, so there is no need for you to take the trouble to go anywhere else. But it is important for you to note that these downloaded videos will not be saved in the phone’s local storage. For this to happen, you will have to rely on third-party apps, such as Snaptube. The videos that you download using the official app remains in the app itself and is not stored on your phone.

Downloading YouTube videos on your mobile