More complex crafts need Ancient Technology Points, yet in Palworld, you may quickly earn a lot of Technology Points to investigate simple, fundamental products. These are significantly more difficult to find, but finding them is crucial since you’ll need the unique things they unlock in order to advance through the game. Nevertheless, many players are left perplexed as the game doesn’t really make it plain how or where to obtain these.

If you’re having trouble finding them on your own, be sure to refer to the brief guidance provided below. It covers all the information you require to obtain Ancient Technology Points, including where to look and the steps involved in doing so. With that knowledge in hand, you should have no trouble finding them throughout the duration of your trip.

Palworld’s Ancient Technology Point Location Guide

Palworld requires you to fight bosses for the first time in their world in order to receive Ancient Technology Points. You’ll come across three distinct varieties of them during your exploration, which I will discuss.

Syndicate Tower bosses are the most rewarding to take down since they provide you with five Ancient Technology Points upon defeat. These are extremely tough even though they grant a ton of Ancient Technology Points. You may find them guarding the enormous luminous Syndicate Towers scattered around the area. As you battle the monster, make sure you level up, carry your finest equipment, and utilize Pals that take advantage of their vulnerabilities.

And then there are the Alpha Pals, who wander the open world and are considerably tougher and bigger versions of normal Pals. These have a red symbol next to their name and are recorded on your map as soon as you locate them. Alpha Pals drop one Ancient Technology Point when they are vanquished.

The bosses at the conclusion of Palworld’s dungeons can also be defeated to earn an Ancient Technology Point. These bear a striking resemblance to Alpha Pals; but, before you can confront them, you must first navigate their dungeon. A dungeon’s entrance may be seen as a cave opening in the open world, and the dungeons that are accessible change every few hours.

It is vital to remember that Palworld bosses only drop Ancient Technology Points on your initial kill, even if the great majority of them do respawn. It follows that you will need to extensively explore the map in order to obtain them all, as there is no method to “farm” them. Prior to embarking on your mission, make sure you obtain a Palworld Grappling Gun, as it will facilitate your movement considerably more quickly. However, you may harvest them for Ancient Civilization Parts, which are necessary to really construct or create the items you’re unlocking.

Conclusion

Ultimately, all you’ll have to do is keep going through lengthy boss battles, leveling up, and finding stronger allies to get the ability to take on the game’s hardest monsters and collect Ancient Technology Points. You can then discover the Palword Ancient Civilization Parts to manufacture some of these things after obtaining the Ancient Technology Points.