How to earn money quickly in Like a Dragon Ishin!

Like a Dragon Ishin! is the remake of an action-adventure spin-off that remained exclusive to Japan so far. Contrary to the other installations in the series – formerly known globally as Yakuza – the game departs from its modern setting to put a fresh historical spin on its narrative.

Set in the chaotic days of the late Edo era, at a time when imperialist factions strive to depose the shogun in an attempt to restore the Meiji Emperor, Ishin! puts players in the shoes of samurai Sakamoto Ryōma. After being wrongly accused of killing his adoptive father, Ryōma vows to prove his innocence and unmask the real assassin.

Ishin ranks among the best samurai games to date. True to the series’ tried and tested formula, this spin-off instalment allows players to wander around an extensive map to pick up fights with random foes and complete side quests. And a little extra cash sure comes in handy to obtain the most powerful swords around. So, let’s dive into the various ways you can make bank fast in the sprawling city of Kyo.

Put your fighting skills to the test

While Like a Dragon Ishin! is a compelling take on the series story-wise, the narrative focus takes a back seat to the game’s combat elements for many players. If brawling is more your style, random encounters generate a fairly comfortable amount of money.

You may even cross paths with rare enemies called Golden Sneaks. You can spot them easily as they usually hang around by themselves and sport a tengu mask. These challenging enemies will go down less quickly than normal opponents and drop rare crafting items you may sell to make a bundle.

Progressing through the storyline unlocks yet more profitable opportunities to fight your way to fortune. Past chapter five in the main story, you’re granted access to rewarding Battle Dungeon missions. You might even beat the section’s final boss repeatedly to collect 20 ryo every single time.

Play it like a bounty hunter

Once you’ve reached chapter three, you can unlock the Request Board at the Tachibanagumi HQ located in the Mukorogai, the shady underbelly of Kyo. The Tachibanagumi is your one-way ticket to taking on jobs to hunt down outlaws and wanted people in exchange for handsome rewards.

Not every last mission will bring you cash, but completing all sixteen requests gives you access to a very well-paid final mission. Better still, wrapping up the entire Wanted Men questline comes with a special gift attached. All you need to do is head back to your villa or the Teradaya Inn to claim a fancy White Dragon spear you can either keep or trade at a local pawnshop.

Push your luck

If you’re feeling in luck, Ishin! boasts an array of gambling minigames. You can roll the dice at the gambling den located on the east side of Rakugai, south of the pawnshop down on East Shijo Street. Aside from dice games like Odds and Evens and Cee-Lo, you can sit in on card games such as Koi-Koi, Oicho-Kabu, and poker.

Playing poker is one of the fastest ways to farm money in the game’s early stages. You can show off your bluffing skills across poker variants like Omaha Hold ‘em and Texas Hold ‘em. The game’s poker mechanics can get tiresome pretty fast, though, as some gamers find the AI somewhat wonky.

Conclusion

Like a Dragon Ishin! is an epic samurai tale that blends classic combat elements and wacky minigames against a deeply engaging historical backdrop. Thus, there are countless ways you can turn a profit in-game, some of which we haven’t mentioned, like fishing and cooking meals to sell. And the good news is, the franchise has exciting days ahead. Sega announced recently that a spin-off game titled Like a Dragon: The Man Who Erased His Name would come out in November. Meanwhile, Infinite Wealth revealed its first official trailer. The next mainline entry in the Japanese mobster saga should drop in 2024.

