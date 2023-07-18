Meta Faces $100,000 Daily Fine Over Privacy Issues in Norway

Norway’s data protection regulator has issued a strong statement today, accusing Meta of violating users’ privacy by tracking Instagram and Facebook users. In a press release, Tobias Judin, the head of Norway’s privacy commission, Datatilsynet, emphasized the urgency of the situation, deeming Meta’s actions as illegal and warranting immediate intervention.

The consequences for Meta are significant; if the company fails to take corrective measures, it will face a daily fine of one million crowns ($100,000) from August 4th until November 3rd. This fine is in response to a European court ruling that banned Meta from harvesting user data, including location and behavior, for advertising purposes.

Moreover, Datatilsynet has escalated the matter by referring Meta’s actions to Europe’s Data Protection Board, raising the possibility of a broader fine that could apply across Europe. As Norway is a member of the European single market, albeit not an EU member in technical terms, this move aims to exert additional pressure on the company to address its privacy practices.

Meta’s Data Privacy Challenges in the EU

According to Reuters, Meta is currently reviewing the decision made by Datatilsynet, and they have stated that this decision will not immediately impact their services. A spokesperson for Meta mentioned that they are actively engaging with the Irish Data Protection Commission (DPC), their lead regulator in the EU, to ensure compliance with the DPC’s decision. They also acknowledged that the issue of legal bases for data processing has been a subject of ongoing debate, leading to a lack of regulatory certainty for businesses in this domain.

Meta is facing increasing pressure from European authorities concerning its data privacy practices. Recently, the Irish DPC ruled that Meta cannot collect user data for behavioral advertising. Additionally, in May, Meta received a massive fine of €1.2 billion ($1.3 billion) for transferring EU user data to its servers in the United States.

Furthermore, Meta, formerly known as Facebook, has recently launched a new Twitter rival called Threads. However, it has come to light that Threads is currently unavailable to users in the European Union, primarily due to privacy concerns. When Threads was introduced, Meta stated that they had not yet prepared the service for a European launch, excluding the UK, as it needed further adjustments to comply with the strict General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) and other EU privacy rules.

To maintain compliance and avoid potential legal issues. Meta has taken the unprecedented step of blocking EU users from accessing the new social media platform through VPNs. This decision has stirred up debates about data protection, user rights, and the complex relationship between EU tech companies and regulatory frameworks.

Meta decides to Exclude the EU from Threads Launch: Balancing Privacy and Compliance.

The General Data Protection Regulation, enacted in May 2018, has significantly raised the bar for data protection and privacy rights within the European Union. The GDPR places stringent requirements on companies that handle EU citizens’ data, demanding transparency, consent, and the implementation of robust data security measures.

Meta’s decision to exclude the EU from the Threads launch has raised questions about whether the company has taken adequate measures to protect user data and uphold individual privacy rights. Some argue that seeing such a prominent tech giant seemingly struggle to adapt its services to comply with the EU’s privacy regulations is concerning.

On the other hand, Meta’s approach might be seen as a cautious move to avoid potential legal battles and hefty fines that can be imposed for GDPR violations. Meta is attempting to demonstrate its commitment to data protection and respect for user privacy by not rushing to launch Threads in the EU without proper compliance.

Nevertheless, critics argue that blocking EU users altogether may not be the ideal solution. Instead, they suggest that Meta invest more resources and efforts into adapting the platform to meet GDPR requirements, allowing European users to benefit from the new service while safeguarding their privacy rights.

