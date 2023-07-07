How To Earn Platinum Kanto Medal in Pokemon GO

Pokémon GO players striving to complete the All-in-One #151 Masterwork Research story must earn a special medal known as the Platinum Kanto Medal. This prestigious achievement goes beyond being a mere task and serves as a symbol of honor. If you’re wondering how to obtain the Platinum Kanto Medal in Pokémon GO, fret not. This guide will provide you with valuable insights and tips to help you achieve this feat while also offering guidance on catching the rarest Pokémon required for the medal.

To check your progress toward the Platinum Kanto Medal, simply click on your player icon photo at the bottom-left corner of the main home screen in Pokémon GO. Underneath Gym Badges, you’ll find the Medal collection, where the top section displays various tasks related to catching Pokémon from specific regions, battling gyms, and Mega Evolving Pokémon.

Currently, during the Pokémon GO 7th Anniversary Party event, players have the opportunity to purchase the All-in-One #151 Masterwork Research from the in-game shop. By completing the tasks included in this research, players can potentially capture a Shiny Mew, among other rewards. The research consists of four extensive steps, with the first step being the most challenging for many players.

Here’s how you can obtain the Platinum Kanto Medal in Pokémon GO:

Register all 151 Kanto Pokémon in the Pokédex: To accomplish this task, trainers must catch and register all 151 Pokémon from the Kanto region in their Pokédex. To check your progress, tap the Poké Ball at the center of the map screen, select Pokédex, and observe the number displayed above ‘Kanto’ at the top of the screen. Scroll down the Kanto section of the Pokédex to identify any missing Pokémon.

Completing this task can be time-consuming, particularly when attempting to capture elusive monsters like Mew, Mewtwo, Articuno, Moltres, and Zapdos. However, with the ticket from the store, the special Research Story does not expire, ensuring that the opportunity to encounter a Shiny Mew remains open.

To assist you in catching some of the more challenging Pokémon required for the Platinum Kanto Medal, we have compiled a list below:

Mewtwo: Currently unavailable for capture. Players must wait for a special event or featured raid battle to encounter Mewtwo.

Mew: Besides acquiring Mew through the Masterwork Research, completing the special research called ‘A Mythical Discovery’ provides players with an opportunity to encounter Mew. This research consists of eight steps, with the seventh step rewarding players with a Mew encounter.

Zapdos, Moltres, Articuno: These legendary birds are currently available in Pokémon GO Raid Battles until July 13 at 10 am local time.

Farfetch’d: Region-locked to Eastern Asia but spawns globally during certain events.

Kangaskhan: Region-locked to Australia but spawns globally during certain events.

Mr. Mime: Region-locked to Europe but spawns globally during certain events.

Tauros: Region-locked to the USA and Canada but spawns globally during certain events.

Trading Pokémon with other players provides an additional avenue to acquire the necessary Pokémon for the Platinum Kanto Medal in Pokémon GO. Numerous community-run sites and forums facilitate trading, with trainers eager to exchange their Pokémon. The vibrant Pokémon GO community ensures that finding the specific entries you require should be relatively easy. However, bear in mind that trading for rare Pokémon often requires a significant amount of accumulated Stardust.

It would be impractical to list every Kanto Pokémon and discuss how to obtain each one, given the constant updates and changes in the game. However, it is important to note that certain legendaries, such as Mewtwo, Zapdos, or Articuno, only appear during time-limited 5-Star Raid Battles. Additionally, there are region-locked Pokémon that exclusively appear during global special events, such as Farfetch’d or Mr. Mime. If you happen to encounter a player willing to trade their region’s exclusives, you can utilize the trading mechanic mentioned above.

In summary, achieving the Platinum Kanto Medal in Pokémon GO requires dedication and persistence. By registering all 151 Kanto Pokémon in your Pokédex and strategically catching or trading for the necessary creatures, you’ll inch closer to this esteemed accolade. Embrace the adventure, connect with the Pokémon GO community, and soon you’ll proudly display the Platinum Kanto Medal as a testament to your skills as a Pokémon trainer.