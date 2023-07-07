How To Get Extravaganza kit in F1 2023

FIFA 23 Ultimate Team introduces the highly sought-after Extravaganza Home Kit, a valuable item that not only enhances your team’s appearance but also provides an opportunity to earn additional XP. In this comprehensive guide, we will outline the step-by-step process to unlock and obtain the Extravaganza Home Kit, along with exploring the associated objectives. By following these instructions, you can maximize your gameplay experience and take full advantage of the unique benefits offered by this exclusive kit.

Announcement of the Extravaganza Home Objective

On July 6 at 6 pm BST, EA Sports made an exciting announcement regarding the availability of a new card for the Extravaganza Home Objective in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team mode. Shapeshifters are special player cards that allow gamers to temporarily adopt different positions or styles, presenting boosted attributes and expanding strategic possibilities.

Acquiring the Extravaganza Home Kit

The Extravaganza Home Kit serves as a catalyst for collecting additional XP during the XP Extravaganza event. To obtain this valuable kit, simply head to the Item Store and navigate to the Season 7 Items section. Here, you have the option to purchase the Extravaganza Home Kit for either 75,000 Coins or 850 FIFA Points. Equipping this kit sets the stage for your stars to shine. To fully maximize its potential, complete the “Extravaganza Home” Objective, which grants additional XP.

Limited-Time Availability and Objectives

It’s important to note that the Extravaganza Home Objectives will only be available for a limited time, expiring on July 20, 2023, at 6:00 pm. Within this timeframe, you have 14 days to complete the objectives and reap the rewards.

Objectives to Maximize XP Gains

Now that you possess the coveted Extravaganza Home Kit, let’s delve into the objectives you need to accomplish to maximize your XP gains. The Extravaganza Home objectives include:

Play Extravaganza: Participate in 4 matches in any FUT Game mode while having the Extravaganza Home Kit equipped. Completion of this objective grants you 1,000 XP. Win Extravaganza: Secure victory in 2 matches in any FUT Game mode with the Extravaganza Home Kit equipped. Accomplishing this objective earns you 1,000 XP. Score Extravaganza: Score 15 goals in any FUT Game mode while having the Extravaganza Home Kit equipped. Successful completion of this objective awards you 1,000 XP. Completion Bonus: Upon accomplishing all the objectives, you’ll receive an additional 3,000 XP as a valuable reward.

By completing these objectives, you’ll not only accumulate valuable XP but also immerse yourself in the new features and possibilities brought by Season 7 of FIFA 23 Ultimate Team. While the Extravaganza Home Kit may come with a significant price tag, it is undoubtedly worth the investment considering the multitude of season objectives you can tackle with it.

Equipping the Extravaganza Home Kit

To equip the Extravaganza Home Kit, navigate to the Stadium tab under the Club option. Within this section, select Club and scroll down until you find the Home Kit. Toggle to equip the new Extravaganza Home Kit, and you’re ready to proceed.

Completing Objectives with the Extravaganza Home Kit

With the Extravaganza Home Kit equipped, head to the Objectives tab in your Ultimate Team. Here, you’ll discover a range of objectives under the Extravaganza Home category. These objectives require you to complete specific tasks while utilizing the Extravaganza Home Kit in FIFA 23. Most of these objectives revolve around playing matches and scoring goals, providing you with an efficient way to accumulate XP quickly.

In conclusion, the Extravaganza Home Kit in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team offers players a unique opportunity to earn additional XP while enhancing their team’s aesthetics. By following the step-by-step process outlined in this guide, you can successfully unlock and equip the Extravaganza Home Kit, allowing you to embark on a rewarding journey through the associated objectives. Seize this limited-time opportunity and maximize your gameplay experience in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team by utilizing the Extravaganza Home Kit to its full potential.

Comments

