How to edit a pdf on iPhone

PDFs are the finest document type for business, but editing the content has historically been impossible without lengthy processes or costly tools. As the popularity of remote work grows, so does the necessity to work with files and documents on the move. By design, PDF files are not editable. The format was developed 30 years ago to serve as a digital replacement for paper. However, there are a variety of circumstances in which you will need to alter that PDF.

PDFelement for iOS, a dynamic software for iPhone and iPad that provides simple and effective editing capabilities for all your text needs on PDF, has solved this problem. You can alter and change text in minutes using this software. The easiest way to modify text in a PDF is to use PDFelement.

PDFelement provides a simple and quick way to modify text in PDF files. This is how it works:

Open your PDF file with the PDFelement app. If you haven’t already, download the PDFelement app from the App Store and then create your account by following the simple up on screen steps.

To use the PDFelement app, go to your iPad or iPhone’s home screen and tap the application icon. Open your PDF file from the “Files” screen’s file list. Select the second “Text Box” icon on the top of the screen while the file is open to open the document’s editable text, which will display in blue boxes.

You may now drag and drop text to other locations on the document, remove, cut, and paste text, and alter its colour and size by choosing any blue box. You may also use the regular keyboard function on your smartphone to retype the new content into the box.

Select the arrow symbol in the top left corner of the screen when you’ve done changing your text. The option to save your document will be presented to you. Select “Save” to save your newly modified document to your file list.

With easy and effective tools to let you edit and alter any editable text fields in the documents you’re working with, PDFelement unlocks the full power of text in PDF documents. This is all available in one software, along with editing, storing, management, and sharing features, making PDFelement a one-stop shop for all your PDF needs. With PDFelement, you may do all of your text adjustments on PDF in minutes.