How to enable WhatsApp’s dark mode

After popular demand from many impatient users, WhatsApp made the dark mode available in early May. The new update has been made available for both iOS and Android users since it was first visible on the beta version of the app. The darker-themed mode of WhatsApp will be changed automatically if you happen to be using the dark mode on your mobile device from your system settings.

According to a statement made by the Facebook-owned communication service, the dark mode has been enabled so that users do not have to strain their eyes too much when using the app in dark environments, and to make situations less awkward when their phone lights up the room. The dark mode has been rolled out as a part of the latest update on both iOS and Android via App Store and Google Play Store, respectively.

Facebook has slightly adjusted the dark mode on WhatsApp to make sure that it lowers the brightness of the phone display. As a result, users should be able to notice a special dark grey background and off-white shade that cuts down the glare, decreases the brightness of the screen, and improves contrast and readability.

That being said, if, for some reason, your WhatsApp has not automatically switched to dark or your phone does not have dark mode support from the system settings, you can follow the steps given below to enable the feature:

iOS

You should be using iOS 11 or later on your iPhone. Update the WhatsApp application from the App Store to enable the Dark Mode feature. Navigate to Settings > Display and Brightness > Dark in the “Appearance” section.

Android