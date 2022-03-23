How to Enjoy Sports on Your Digital Device

The world of sports has changed over the past decade. It used to be that you had to be in the stands or lucky enough to live in the same region as your favourite team if you wanted to see the action live. Now, however, more people are now streaming sports online, with 41% of people in India saying that they watch sports over the internet, according to YouGov. This is a huge change in sports culture, bringing the best matches from all over the world to the palm of your hand.



Mobile phones have brought the world of sport to more people, with fans able to interact with their favourite athletes and teams whenever they want. They’re also now able to watch them perform on the go, but it takes the right tech and the right apps to make it happen. If you’re wanting to make sure you have everything you need to never miss your favourite team, here are the different ways you can enjoy them on your digital device.

Stream the Games

This might sound obvious, but the best way to enjoy your favourite teams is to watch them compete. While nothing can replace the feeling of being in the stands on match day, streaming the game directly to your phone can certainly help. There‘s even a host of great apps you can use to stream the games. You’ll need to have a decent phone with a stable internet connection to get the most out of the game, usually around 10Mbps, though if you have multiple devices connected at the same time you’ll want to opt for more bandwidth. Once you do, you’ll be free to watch your team compete anywhere you like; you can even watch from anywhere in the world. Some sports, such as the European football leagues, are available in Asia live, but not in the country of origin, so you might be seeing games before some exiled fans who live much closer! This is especially useful for those who have moved away from their home country. These sports streams go a long way toward making them feel connected to their homes even when they are a world away.

Live Score Apps

For many people, watching a single game isn’t enough. They need to keep up to date with every game that gets played. That’s where Live Score Apps come in. Even if you’re watching your favourite team play, you can still track the rest of the league at the same time. For fans who enjoy placing a wager on the matches, this is a huge bonus. The in-play football markets from Ladbrokes don’t just give you games from top divisions such as the Premier League. There are divisions from Israel, Romania, and Turkey too, often down to Under 23 football. That means every hour of the day and night, there’s something to hold your interest. These apps allow you to never miss a match or a highlight, no matter where you are in the world.

Check Social Media

Many teams have an online presence beyond just streaming their games. They will post their own highlights after games or even as they happen. Following the right hashtags on social media can let you join in the conversation with other fans and keep up to date with everything that is happening. You’ll need to keep a bit of perspective, of course, as people on the internet are prone to take sides and blow things up out of proportion, but the opportunity to engage with your favourite teams, athletes, and other fans right at your fingertips shouldn’t be overlooked. Often teams share the most dramatic moments from games, win or lose, on their Twitter or Instagram, as well as their post-game interviews. These can give fans additional insight into how the game played out, and can even be more dramatic than anything that happened on the pitch. American sports fans aren’t likely to forget Jim Mora’s outburst when asked if his Giants still had playoff hopes, after all.