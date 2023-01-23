How to erase Netflix watch history

On the off chance that you share a Netflix account, you might need to erase the motion pictures and Television programs you watch. Perhaps this is on the grounds that the movies were on the devious side, or maybe you have a mystery love for romcoms and don’t believe the world should be aware. Whatever your explanation, erasing your Netflix history is the best approach. It just requires a little while to do and it’s so basic even your grandmother could make it happen.

In this bit by bit guide, we’ll tell you the best way to erase your Netflix history on an Android telephone. The interaction is pretty much a similar on your PC, with a couple of minor changes we’ll examine too. How about we make a plunge.

The most effective method to erase Netflix history on Android

Send off the Netflix application on your telephone.

Tap on the Profile symbol at the upper right corner of the application.

Look down and select the Record choice.

Look down to the Profile and Parental Controls area and afterward tap on the profile you need to get to.

Look down and tap on the “View” choice in the Survey Movement determination.

You ought to now see all the Netflix motion pictures and Television programs you’ve observed up until this point. Presently it is the right time to begin erasing things. There are two choices accessible: you can clear your whole Netflix history without a moment’s delay or erase motion pictures and Television programs individually.

To erase everything, look down to the base and tap “Conceal all,” trailed by “Indeed, conceal all my survey action.” To erase titles separately, tap the round symbol close to a film or Program, after which you have the choice of erasing the whole series by choosing the “Conceal series?” choice.

Bit by bit guidelines on the most proficient method to erase Netflix history on PC:

Open the Netflix site and select your profile.

Select the Record choice.

Look down to the Profile and Parental Controls area and afterward click on the profile you need to get to.

Look down and snap on the View choice in the Review Action determination.

From that point forward, the interaction for erasing your Netflix history is fundamentally a similar on your PC.