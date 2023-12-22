The charming Alolan Vulpix has captured the hearts of Pokemon players since its debut in Sun and Moon. Now, with the Indigo Disk expansion in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet, trainers have the opportunity to catch this unique version of Vulpix. Once you have Alolan Vulpix in your party, the next logical step is to evolve it into the majestic Alolan Ninetales. However, unlike its Kantonian counterpart, evolving the Alolan Vulpix requires a special approach.

The Evolution Process

In the case of Alolan Vulpix, leveling up alone won’t trigger its evolution into Alolan Ninetales. Instead, trainers need to rely on a specific item—the Ice Stone. The process is reminiscent of the Kantonian version evolving with a Fire Stone. Interestingly, there’s no level requirement for this evolution, allowing trainers to evolve Alolan Vulpix as early as Level 1.

Optimal Timing for Evolution

While you can evolve Alolan Vulpix right after catching it, it’s advisable to wait for the opportune moment. Allowing Vulpix to learn a few moves before evolving ensures that Ninetales has a more diverse skill set. Even if you evolve it early, Ninetales retains the ability to learn moves like Blizzard. Moreover, it automatically learns Dazzling Gleam upon evolving, providing a powerful offensive option.

Evolving Alolan Vulpix in The Indigo Disk DLC

The key to evolving Alolan Vulpix lies in a single item—the Ice Stone. To initiate the evolution, head to your items pouch, select the Ice Stone, choose to use it, and pick Alolan Vulpix from your party. It’s a straightforward process that results in the graceful Alolan Ninetales joining your collection.

Despite Alolan Vulpix making its debut in The Indigo Disk DLC, obtaining an Ice Stone is not a complicated task. You can find Ice Stones in all regions of Pokémon Scarlet and Violet, including Paldea. During the main story, completing quests and exploring the wild areas can reward you with Ice Stones. Additionally, Snow Slope Rung awards an Ice Stone for finishing the Blizzard course for the first time, making a return to Paldea a strategic move.

It’s crucial to note that an Ice Stone is exclusive to Alolan Vulpix and won’t work for the regular Vulpix evolution. For the standard Vulpix, a Fire Stone is required to evolve it into Ninetales.

Finding Ice Stones in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet

Ice Stones are unique items that can’t be purchased, adding an adventurous element to the evolution process. Trainers can find Ice Stones in icy areas, particularly in the Polar Biome in the Terarium or the Glaseado Mountain in Paldea, near Grusha and Ryme’s gyms. These valuable stones appear as shiny spots on the ground, making them stand out against the icy backdrop.

Glaseado Mountain in Paldea has proven to be a more efficient location for finding Ice Stones. While searching in Terarium takes a considerable amount of time, the stones were plentiful around the corners of Paldea. Trainers in need of additional Ice Stones are encouraged to head to Paldea for better odds.

Exclusive Versions and Trading

It’s essential to mention that Alolan Vulpix is exclusive to the Scarlet version, while Violet players encounter Alolan Sandshrew instead. However, trading offers a solution for completing your Pokedex, allowing you to obtain the version-exclusive Pokemon you’re missing. Trading becomes the key to achieving a comprehensive Pokedex, bringing together both Scarlet and Violet exclusive Pokemon.

The journey to evolve Alolan Vulpix into Alolan Ninetales in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet adds an exciting layer to the gameplay. With the simplicity of using an Ice Stone and the availability of these stones in various locations, trainers can easily enhance their team with this enchanting Pokemon. Remember to choose the optimal time for evolution, allowing your Alolan Ninetales to learn powerful moves and become a formidable asset in battles. As you explore the icy regions and collect Ice Stones, your Pokemon adventure in Scarlet and Violet is sure to be filled with excitement and discovery.