Trainers and Pokémon aficionados are always searching for new and intriguing Pokémon to add to their squads. With its unique Alolan shape and captivating frosty attitude, Alolan Vulpix has grown to be a highly sought-after addition to many trainers’ lineups.

In Pokemon Sun/Moon, Vulpix acquired an Alolan version in addition to Alolan Sandshrew. Alolan Vulpix is an Ice-type Pokemon, in contrast to the Fire-type of the Kanto/regular Vulpix, and is obviously based on an arctic fox. In The Teal Mask, Pokemon Scarlet & Violet players can now obtain their very own Vulpix with the release of part 1 of The Hidden Treasure of Area Zero.

Sadly, Kitakami and Paldea are not native to Alolan Vulpix, hence neither area is able to support its capture. On the other hand, Pokemon Scarlet players may discover a wild Alolan Vulpix by exploring the Terarium’s Polar Biome on Indigo Disc. Less lucky are those who possess Pokemon Violet, however other Pokemon games including Pokemon HOME can help you obtain the Ice Fox.

In order to help trainers unleash the full potential of Alolan Vulpix, this guide attempts to offer a thorough explanation of how to grow the character.

Scarlet is the only game in which Alolan Vulpix appears. Alolan Sandshrew is what you’ll find if you’re playing Pokemon Violet.

Take down an Alolan Vulpix

Securing an Alolan Vulpix is the first step towards its evolution. Alolan Vulpix may only be found in a few places in the Pokémon universe, usually in chilly, icy locales. Trainers should search areas such as Ula’ula Island’s Mount Lanakila in Alola for these cute ice fox Pokémon. A sharp eye and patience are necessary because Alolan Vulpix may be a bit elusive.

Form a Bond

The next phase for a trainer is to form a close bond with an Alolan Vulpix after they have successfully captured it. Battles, training sessions, and just hanging out together can help achieve this. Since some Pokémon, like Alolan Vulpix, evolve through friendship, bonding is essential.

Daytime Evolution

Alolan Vulpix has a distinct evolution from its Kanto version. The most important thing is friendship, but the time of day also matters. In particular, during the day, Alolan Vulpix evolves into Alolan Ninetales. Make sure the friendship level is high and evolve it throughout the day to start the evolution.

Alolan Vulpix uses an evolutionary stone, just like Kantonian Vulpix, to develop into Ninetales. Ice stones, which are found in chilly places like Glaseado Mountain, are necessary for plays. Purchasing Ice Stones in the Port Marinada auction is an additional method of obtaining them. Alolan Vulpix turns into Alolan Ninetales, an Ice/Fairy-type after that.

Use Friendship-Boosting Things

Trainers can use specific things to increase friendship levels in order to speed up the process of fostering friendships. Alolan Vulpix can be given things like the Soothe Bell, which can be found in the Pokémon universe, to speed up the pace at which their relationship develops. Furthering the bonding process is the walking with Alolan Vulpix in the group and employing it in battles.

Monitor Friendship Level

Trainers need to pay special attention to Alolan Vulpix’s friendship level in order to guarantee a smooth evolution. You may get this information on the Pokémon summary screen. The more friends Alolan Vulpix has, the closer he is to becoming the magnificent Alolan Ninetales.

Celebrate the Evolution

It’s time to see Alolan Vulpix transform magically into Alolan Ninetales after the two requirements are satisfied, which are a high degree of friendliness and daylight. Its metamorphosis improves its stats in addition to changing its look, making it a strong addition to any trainer’s roster.

In conclusion, every Pokémon trainer will find great satisfaction in seeing Alolan Vulpix evolve into Alolan Ninetales. This process is thrilling and satisfying because of the friendship that is formed during the voyage and the visual spectacle of the evolution. Equipped with this guidance, trainers may set out on the mission of unleashing the full potential of their Alolan Vulpix, giving their Pokémon team a dash of frosty elegance.