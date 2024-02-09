The healthcare industry in India is evolving rapidly, driven by advancements in technology, changing demographics, and a greater focus on preventive care. As we move into 2024, two key trends – Artificial Intelligence (AI) and preventive healthcare – are poised to transform health insurance policies, known commonly as mediclaim policies.

What is Preventive Healthcare?

Essentially, preventive healthcare is about taking steps today to dodge illnesses in the future. Instead of waiting around to get sick and then scramble for treatment, you act wisely in advance. This approach can make a whole lot of sense, both for better health outcomes and for saving tons of money and stress down the line.

Preventive care mainly involves stuff like:

Getting regular health check-ups done – monitoring blood pressure, blood sugar, etc., so you can catch issues early before they spiral out of control

Going for screening tests – mammograms, diabetes tests, etc. that can detect problems even if symptoms haven’t shown up

Taking all vaxxes on schedule – prevent infectious diseases rather than take chances

Improving diet, exercising, quitting smokes – basically working on health habits so you don’t end up inviting diabetes, BP, heart problems

The logic is simple. Nipping diseases in the bud is easier than dealing with full-blown stage 3-4 sickness. Preventive healthcare helps massively reduce complicated treatments later on. So instead of expensive hospital stays sucking life savings, folks can enjoy lower healthcare costs and focus more on living life! Pretty neat, huh?

The Role of AI in Healthcare

Some applications of AI include:

Monitoring health metrics through wearable devices

Medical scan analysis

Virtual health assistants

Drug discovery and precision medicine

Robotic surgeries

AI augments a physician’s capabilities, helping provide personalised and proactive preventive care.

Key Mediclaim Policy Trends in 2024

1. Incentives for Preventive Healthcare

In 2024, we’re probably going to see insurance providers try to push Mediclaim policy customers towards more preventive care. How? Simple, offer incentives so we actually go for those yearly medical check-ups instead of avoiding them. For instance, maybe you get 10% lower premiums if you complete your standard health screening package. Or they could give out reward points or shopping vouchers to folks who voluntarily get tests done for diabetes, cancer or heart conditions. Even cashbacks don’t sound like a bad idea!

The logic is – that incentives motivate people to detect illnesses early through timely screening. This allows treatment before things escalate. Over time, companies can better estimate risks and price policies if a large number of people are going for regular wellness checks.

2. Introduction of Health Management Apps

Insurers are likely to introduce mobile apps to help policyholders better manage their health. These apps can integrate with wearable devices to track activity, sleep cycles, heart rate and more. They can also provide diet charts, appointment reminders and tips for improving health.

Data from such apps helps insurance providers analyse risk levels of individual policyholders more accurately. It also promotes preventive care. Policyholders adhering to health protocols may avail of discounted premiums.

3. AI-Enabled Services

We anticipate smarter, AI-backed services by insurance providers such as:

Automated claim settlement enabled by robotic process automation

Chatbots to answer customer queries quickly

Personalised premiums adjusted dynamically based on policyholder health data

Fraud detection through pattern analysis

Such technologies improve efficiency, convenience and personalisation for the policyholders.

4. Outpatient Department (OPD) Cover

Most basic mediclaim plans cover only inpatient hospitalisation expenses. However, insurers are now designing plans providing OPD cover, including doctor consultations, pharmacy expenses, dental treatment, etc. OPD cover encourages policyholders to seek medical advice regularly, thereby preventing minor ailments from escalating into complex diseases needing hospitalisation.

In 2024, we expect more mediclaim policies will bundle into OPD benefits. However, premiums for policies with OPD coverage will be 15-20% higher than basic Medicare.

Conclusion

Preventive healthcare and AI-based solutions will alter the mediclaim landscape in 2024. Insurers will incentivise preventive medical checks, introduce health apps and launch AI-enabled services to enhance engagement. We will see more plans covering OPD expenses. These measures can transform policies from just financial protection during illness to comprehensive health management solutions.