Pokemon enthusiasts familiar with the Pokemon: Legends of Arceus will recognize Basculin as a fish Pokemon with a complex evolutionary journey. The unique twist in the Scarlet and Violet editions is the introduction of the Hisuian form of Basculin, the only one capable of evolving into the formidable Basculegion. This form can be discovered in Kitakami, but the evolution process poses a challenge that demands careful planning.

The arrival of the Teal Mask DLC in Scarlet & Violet has heralded the return of several Hisuian forms and evolutions from Pokemon Legends Arceus. Among them, the evolution of Basculin into Basculegion stands out as one of the most intriguing transformations, aligning with Pokemon’s tradition of seemingly ordinary creatures evolving into powerhouse entities. For those seeking guidance on this fascinating journey, this article serves as a comprehensive guide on how to evolve Basculin and unlock the formidable Basculegion in the Pokemon Scarlet and Violet DLC.

Basculin’s Location in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet

Basculin, resembling a piranha with its red, blue, and white-striped variations, adds a dynamic element to the Pokemon universe. While red-striped Basculin roams the landscapes of Paldea, it’s the elusive white-striped variant found in Kitakami that holds the key to evolution. Trainers keen on obtaining the evolved form, Basculegion, must venture into the Timeless Woods in Kitakami, where Basculin hides with a low spawn rate.

To enhance the odds of capturing this elusive Water-type Pokemon, employing a Net Ball is recommended. As Basculin dwells in the water, utilizing Grass or Electric-type moves will effectively chip away at its HP, facilitating the capture process.

The Unconventional Evolution Method

The Teal Mask DLC brings forth several Hisuian forms and evolutions, including the highly anticipated Basculegion. However, evolving Basculin into this formidable creature requires more than a simple level-up. Trainers must guide Basculin through a peculiar evolution method involving surviving 294 recoil damage without fainting.

Recoil damage occurs when Pokemon execute moves that render them defenseless or act recklessly. Basculin, in its journey to Basculegion, learns moves such as Take Down, Wave Crash, Head Crash, and Double-Edge, all of which incur recoil damage. Trainers must tread carefully, ensuring Basculin doesn’t faint while accumulating the necessary damage.

To aid Basculin in managing its HP levels, trainers can equip it with health-restoring berries as Held Items. Additionally, the move Rest proves valuable for self-healing, offering a strategic advantage in the evolution process. Once Basculin successfully accumulates the required recoil damage, the next step is to level it up again, triggering the long-awaited evolution into Basculegion.

Basculegion’s Formidable Presence

The evolution yields Basculegion, a dual Water/Ghost-type Pokemon boasting impressive stats, particularly in HP and Attack, both surpassing the 100 mark. With moves like Phantom Force and Waterfall in its arsenal, Basculegion becomes a force to be reckoned with in battles. Trainers can strategically capitalize on its STAB moves (same type attack bonus) to maximize its potential when integrated into their Pokemon teams.

The journey from Basculin to Basculegion in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet is a captivating endeavor, requiring a blend of strategy, careful planning, and a dash of mystery. As trainers delve into the Timeless Woods of Kitakami, armed with the Teal Mask DLC, the prospect of evolving Basculin into the formidable Basculegion awaits. The enigmatic evolution method adds an extra layer of challenge, ensuring that only the most dedicated trainers can unlock the full potential of this Water/Ghost-type powerhouse.