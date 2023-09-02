How To Evolve Bisharp in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet

In the exciting world of Pokémon Scarlet & Violet, there’s a new evolution waiting for Bisharp, and it’s none other than the formidable Kingambit. Evolving Bisharp into Kingambit is a thrilling journey, but it’s also one of the most unique evolution methods in these fantastic new RPGs. It requires time, a bit of luck, and a whole lot of patience. However, the payoff is enormous, as you’ll end up with a powerhouse Pokémon on your team. This guide is here to help you navigate this evolution process and find the elusive Leader’s Crest.

Pawniard and Bisharp’s New Evolution

The Pokémon Scarlet & Violet games have introduced a third-stage evolution for Pawniard and Bisharp. Kingambit is a striking Pokémon with a regal mane of hair, making it a highly sought-after addition to any trainer’s collection. But be prepared; the path to Kingambit is not a straightforward one. Let’s delve into how you can evolve Bisharp into this majestic Pokémon.

Step 1: Where to Find Pawniard

To begin this evolutionary journey, you’ll need a Pawniard. You can encounter this Pokémon early in the game, either in South Province (Area One) or East Province (Area Three). It often resides near riverbanks in these areas. If you’re already in the endgame, don’t worry; you can still find Pawniard in Area Zero.

Once you’ve captured a Pawniard, the next step is to level it up. Pawniard evolves into Bisharp once it reaches level 52. This means that you’ll need to invest some time and patience into training it. You’ll be well into the game before you witness Pawniard’s transformation into Bisharp.

However, if you’re not up for the leveling grind, there’s an alternative. You can skip this step and directly capture a Bisharp in the wild. These Bisharp can be found in North Province (Area Two), along with a few Pawniard. The choice is yours; you can either raise a Pawniard or hunt for a wild Bisharp.

Step 2: Evolving Bisharp into Kingambit

Now, here comes the intriguing part. Bisharp’s evolution into Kingambit doesn’t involve the use of a stone or item, nor does leveling up help in any way. Instead, Bisharp needs to hold a special item called the Leader’s Crest and defeat three other Bisharp, each of which must also be holding a Leader’s Crest. Sounds tricky, right?

Step 3: Bisharp’s Location and Leader’s Crest

Wild Bisharp can only be found wandering in the fields of North Province Area Two. This area is situated east of Glaseado Mountain and north of East Province Area Three, featuring flatlands and ancient ruins. But, here’s the catch – you’re not just looking for any Bisharp. Only those Bisharp that appear in the center of a group of Pawniard will be carrying a Leader’s Crest.

The chances of finding such a group may vary, but here’s some good news: it seems that any Bisharp surrounded by Pawniard is almost guaranteed to possess a Leader’s Crest. We’ve scoured the area and haven’t found one without it.

To obtain the Leader’s Crest, you have two options. You can either use the move Thief to steal it from the Bisharp or catch the specific Bisharp that carries it. Once you have the Leader’s Crest in your possession, the next step is to make sure your Bisharp is holding it. Alternatively, if you’ve caught a Bisharp with the Crest already, you can keep it on that Pokémon. Now, you’re ready for the final step.

Step 4: Defeating Three Other Bisharp

This part requires some patience and perseverance, especially if the Pokémon you’re looking for doesn’t show up as expected. Since the initial patch of Pokémon Scarlet and Violet, there have been instances of Pokémon not appearing where they should. Therefore, be prepared for a bit of a wait and stay patient.

Your ultimate goal is to have your Bisharp with the Leader’s Crest defeat three other Bisharp that are also holding Leader’s Crests. It may take some time, but the reward is undoubtedly worth it.

Is Kingambit Worth the Effort?

Absolutely! Kingambit is a remarkable evolution that significantly enhances Bisharp’s capabilities. It boasts higher HP, attack, defense, and special defense stats, making it a formidable addition to your team. These improved stats enable Bisharp and Kingambit to make the most of their wide range of moves, including powerful options like X-Scissor, Stone Edge, and Poison Jab, among many others.

However, it’s essential to note one trade-off – Kingambit’s speed is substantially reduced. This means that, in battles, you should not expect Kingambit to strike first. Nevertheless, its increased endurance and power more than compensate for this drawback.

Conclusion

Evolving Bisharp into Kingambit in Pokémon Scarlet & Violet is undoubtedly a rewarding but somewhat complex process. Finding Pawniard, leveling it up, obtaining the Leader’s Crest, and defeating three other Crest-bearing Bisharp may take some time and patience, but the result is a formidable Kingambit that can become a cornerstone of your team.

So, if you’re up for the challenge and want to enhance your Pokémon lineup with this imposing new addition, follow these steps diligently. Remember that patience is key, especially when waiting for the right Bisharp encounters. With Kingambit by your side, you’ll be ready to conquer the Paldea region and face any challenge that comes your way. Happy hunting, trainer!