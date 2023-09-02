How To Sneak Attack in Starfield

Gamers stepping into the expansive universe of Starfield have an array of choices when it comes to crafting their ideal character. In this interstellar playground, not only can you mold your character’s appearance to your heart’s content, but you can also tailor their skills and traits. As you journey through the diverse planets, face off against formidable adversaries, and complete missions, you’ll earn valuable experience points (XP) and steadily level up your character. This progression opens doors to enhancing specific skills, and among these, the Stealth Skill is a crucial one to grasp.

This guide delves deep into the intricate mechanics of Starfield’s Stealth Skill, equipping you with all the essential knowledge to master it. We’ll unravel the perks tied to investing in this skill and advancing its rank. Stealth, an enduring pillar of Bethesda games, retains its potency in Starfield, albeit with some cosmic twists to its mechanics.

The Evolution of Stealth

In the realm of gaming, the art of stealth has often been a game-changer, and Starfield is no exception. However, it’s imperative to understand that the rules governing stealth and sneak attacks have undergone a transformation in the boundless expanses of the galaxy compared to earlier Bethesda titles.

In previous games, even the most conspicuously armed warrior, decked in heavy plate armor and lugging around a colossal greatsword, could miraculously slip into a stealthy stance and seamlessly traverse the shadows undetected. Starfield, on the other hand, introduces a stricter approach. To even gain access to the ability to hide, you must first level up your Stealth Skill to rank 1.

This unlocks the classic Stealth Indicator, perched at the top of your screen. This indicator serves as your sentinel, revealing whether you’re concealed, if enemies are cautiously sensing an unidentified presence, if friendly characters have detected you, or if you’re teetering on the brink of peril after being spotted.

Additionally, in prior Bethesda titles, it was conceivable to exploit the system, bolstering your stealth by sneakily maneuvering behind a motionless foe for hours until your stats achieved the pinnacle of perfection. In Starfield, however, you must undertake sneak attack challenges and allocate further skill points to attain comparable heights of stealthy prowess.

The Stealth Skill

In Starfield, you can commence your quest to remain incognito right from the outset of the game. Nevertheless, to truly ascend to the apex of stealthiness and evade enemy prying eyes with greater ease, you must unlock the Stealth Skill in the Physical Skill Tree.

To initiate your stealthy endeavors, simply crouch. Xbox users can achieve this by pressing ‘B,’ while PC players can invoke stealth mode with the left ‘Ctrl’ button. Once you’ve unlocked the Stealth Skill, you may be tempted to approach adversaries discreetly from behind, hoping for the gratifying thrill of a stealth kill. Regrettably, this is not feasible in Starfield. However, investing in the Stealth Skill does bestow some valuable advantages.

The primary boon of this investment is that silenced weapons inflict additional sneak attack damage, and your presence will take longer to register on the radar of your unsuspecting targets. This delay offers a precious window of opportunity, facilitating more effective attacks and even enabling safe pickpocketing.

Climbing the Ranks of the Stealth Skill

The Stealth Skill in Starfield comprises four distinct ranks, each offering its own set of advantages. As you advance through the game and steadily level up your character, you’ll have the opportunity to elevate your proficiency in stealth by progressing through these ranks. Below, we outline the four ranks and the accompanying perks they unlock:

Rank 1:

Unlocks the Stealth meter.

The player is 25 percent harder to detect when sneaking.

Suppressed weapons deal +5 percent sneak attack damage.

Rank 2:

Upgrades the Stealth meter.

The player is 50 percent harder to detect when sneaking.

Suppressed weapons deal +10 percent sneak attack damage.

Rank 3:

The player is 75 percent harder to detect when sneaking.

Suppressed weapons deal +15 percent sneak attack damage.

Rank 4:

The player is 100 percent harder to detect when sneaking.

Suppressed weapons deal +20 sneak attack damage.

The player can now open doors while sneaking without alerting enemies.

The journey to amassing these ranks in the Stealth Skill involves executing successful sneak attacks, accruing XP, and progressing through character levels. Beyond this, you can take your stealth capabilities to soaring heights by unlocking the Concealment Skill, positioned at the pinnacle of the Physical Skill Tree.

In summary, stealth is your trusty companion in the vast cosmos of Starfield. It operates under a fresh set of rules, necessitating you to ascend the ranks diligently and earn your invisibility. The road to mastery is paved with challenges, but with perseverance and a keen understanding of the Stealth Skill’s mechanics, you can become the phantom lurking in the starlit shadows, striking fear into the hearts of your unsuspecting foes. So, gear up, embrace the darkness, and embark on your journey towards stealthy supremacy in Starfield.