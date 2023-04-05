How to evolve chansey

An adorable Pokemon that is constantly seen conveying an egg, Chansey is an original Pokemon that has unquestionably high guarded details and HP. You can get Chansey in Pokemon Red and Violet and develop it into Blissey.

Blissey is known as the ‘Joy Pokemon,’ so its advancement cycle is finished by showing your Chansey however much love as could reasonably be expected and developing your fellowship. If you have any desire to enable Chansey to arrive at its maximum capacity as Blissey, this is the way you can do as such.

Where To Track down Happiny and Chansey

Beginning in the fourth era, Happiny is the Pokemon that develops into Chansey. Before this, Chansey was an independent Pokemon, however in Red and Violet, you can get both in nature. Contingent upon how far you are in the game, Happiny will be smarter to get assuming that you have lower-level Pokemon.

To recognize them all the more much of the time, you ought to eat or make a sandwich that will support your Typical Sort Experience Power. A simple sandwich to make during an excursion that will build this power is a Ham Sandwich. This is strongly prescribed to accelerate your pursuit.

In the first place, begin by traveling to the Los Platos (East) Pokemon Center.

From here, travel northwest on the guide until you are in the space simply close by the little lake viewed as in the center.

On the off chance that you have eaten something with Typical Kind Experience Power, you ought to have the option to recognize a couple of Happiny nearby. They will associate with Level 6 to 7, so it ought to be a very simple catch.

You can move toward them straightforwardly or toss a Jab Ball with ZR to surprise them.

You ought to just have to utilize a standard Jab Ball to get this Pokemon on the grounds that it is low-level.

When you have Happiny, to advance it into Chansey, it should hold an Oval Stone during its next step up. The Oval Stone can be tracked down in maybe one or two regions all through Paldea, with the simplest area being in the city of Levincia, taken cover behind a tree and a few brambles. You can involve the guide above as a kind of perspective to track down this thing.

Assuming that you would prefer to simply find Chansey in the wild, you can utilize the above reference to find various areas all through Paldea where Chansey will be found.

In the first place, it is suggested you eat something with Ordinary Kind Experience Power, as Chansey is similarly as elusive as Happiny.

You can then travel toward the North Region (Region Three) Pokemon Center.

Begin traveling north until you escape the Glaseado Mountain region. You can then find a couple of Chanseys strolling around close to the Pixie Group Base.

With this Pokemon, you will need to squat with the B Button as opposed to moving toward it straightforwardly, so they don’t see you coming. Chanseys will take off rapidly assuming they see you.

This Pokemon will be hard to catch and will often utilize a move that reestablishes its wellbeing. At the point when you have its HP down, utilize a Ultra Ball or a Companionship Ball on the off chance that you have one.

The most effective method to advance Chansey into Blissey

When you have your Chansey, you’ll have to show it a touch of affection, as Chansey develops into Blissey when it’s at a high kinship level — exactly the way that it’s forever been!

Having it in your party is a beginning, and allowing it to stroll around utilizing We should Go will likewise make it much more joyful. Yet, ensure it’s holding a Mitigate Ringer, which you can purchase at the Delibird Presents shops across Paldea. Picnics, showers, and detail expanding things like Protein additionally increment bliss.

It shouldn’t take extremely lengthy assuming you have each crossing strategy accessible. assuming you’re concerned, you can check your Chansey’s Kinship level at Cascarrafa.

Assuming your Chansey is at high Kinship, it’ll advance into Blissey the following time you level it up!

Step by step instructions to get Happiny

We referenced a pre-development for Chansey momentarily — Happiny — and there are a couple of ways you can get this child Pokémon.

The primary way is by getting one. Happiny is accessible essentially right from the outset of the game in South Region (Region One), yet you can likewise track down it in South Territory (Region Two, Three, Five) and West Area (Region One). On the other hand, you can raise your own Happiny with either two Chansey, two Blissey, or by utilizing a Likewise.

You can advance Happiny into Chansey by evening out it up while holding an Oval Stone