Trainers around the globe are still enthralled with Pokémon GO because of its captivating gameplay and thrilling Pokémon-catching quests. Cosmoem is a mysterious celestial creature that develops into the magnificent Solgaleo or Lunala. It is one of the most interesting Pokémon that are presented in the game.

Two new Cosmoem evolutions, Solgaleo and Lunala, are unveiled during Pokemon GO’s Astral Eclipse event. November 23, 2022, at 10 AM (local time), until November 28, 2022, at 8 PM (local time), is when the Astral Eclipse event takes place.

It takes commitment and a certain set of steps to evolve Cosmoem, so let’s get started with this in-depth approach.

Recognizing Cosmoem

It is imperative that we become acquainted with Cosmoem prior to setting out on the evolutionary path. It is well known that this Steel/Psychic-type Pokémon has a distinct evolutionary path that necessitates a different approach than most Pokémon.

Step 1: Catching Cosmog

Cosmog, the pre-evolution of Cosmoem, is where the evolution of Cosmoem starts. Cosmog must first be found and captured by trainers in the wild. Look out for any special occasions, raids, or research assignments that might involve this elusive Pokémon.

Step 2: Gather Candy

“Cosmog Candy” is a particular kind of candy that is required for Cosmog to evolve into Cosmoem. Gain as much candy as possible by exchanging duplicates, catching more Cosmog, or using Pinap Berries during captures.

Methods for Changing Cosmoem Into Solgaleo

Keeping with the “sun” and “moon” Astral Eclipse concept, the Pokemon that your Cosmoem develops into will depend on what time of day you utilize the Cosmog Candy to do so. To evolve Cosmoem into Solgaleo during the day, feed it 100 Cosmog Candy.

Pokemon GO’s time of day corresponds to your local time. Your Cosmoem will develop into Solgaleo if you are currently in daylight on your Pokemon GO map.

Methods for Changing Cosmoem Into Lunala

To transform Cosmoem into Lunala at night, feed it 100 Cosmog Candy.

Pokemon GO’s time of day corresponds to your local time. Your Cosmoem will develop into Lunala if the current time on your Pokemon GO map is nighttime.

Step 3: Perseverance and Patience

Cosmoem’s evolution is a process that takes commitment and patience. In contrast to other Pokémon, Cosmog continues its journey after evolving into Cosmoem with the acquisition of 25 Candy. A distinct evolutionary split in Cosmoem leads to either Lunala or Solgaleo.

Step 4: Select Your Destiny

A number of variables, such as the time of day and the location, affect how Cosmoem develops into Solgaleo or Lunala. Evolution of Cosmoem during the day will yield Solgaleo, whereas evolution of Cosmoem during the night will yield Lunala. To make the best decision, pay attention to your surroundings and the remaining amount of game time.

Step 5: Apply Evolutionary Items (if any)

Cosmoem can evolve into Solgaleo or Lunala without the need for any particular evolution gear, as of my most recent knowledge update from January 2022. But it’s always a good idea to keep an eye out for any events or game upgrades that can bring in new features or goods.

Step 6: Fortify and Combat

The struggle is far from finished once Cosmoem has transformed into Solgaleo or Lunala. You can fortify your recently evolved Pokémon by fighting, raiding, and doing research assignments. This will improve its stats and turn it into a strong player on your Pokémon GO team.

In conclusion, evolving Cosmoem in Pokémon GO is a special and fulfilling experience that calls for a little bit of luck, patience, and strategic planning. Trainers can bring cosmic energy to their Pokémon journey by adding the formidable Solgaleo or the enigmatic Lunala to their collection by following these instructions and keeping up with in-game happenings. Go forth now, seize those Cosmogs, and watch as the cosmic development takes place!