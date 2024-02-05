In the heart of the city, Apple CEO Tim Cook personally launched the Apple Vision Pro mixed reality headset, ushering in a new age of spatial computing. Customers gathered at the Apple Fifth Avenue shop in New York City, eliciting strong emotions, with some crying tears of joy. Join us as we explore the riveting events of the launch day, including responses, Vision Pro’s groundbreaking features, and the immersive experiences it offers.

Tim Cook Shares Apple Fans’ Reaction post-Apple Vision Pro Launch

The launch day began with Tim Cook’s appearance in Apple’s flagship store, setting the tone for a historic event.

Cook personally welcomed consumers, forging a bond between the tech titan’s boss and the enthusiastic customers seeing the Vision Pro for the first time. The groundbreaking headset’s unveiling sparked a wave of enthusiasm inside the Apple Fifth Avenue shop.

The introduction was more than a new piece of technology; it was about the emotional reactions it evoked. Cook recounted his unique experience seeing customers use the Vision Pro on X, Apple’s internal platform. Some folks were in tears! Our purpose is to improve people’s lives, and I could feel it is occurring in real time,” Cook said. It was more than just a gadget; it was a moment that impacted people’s lives, venturing into the world of spatial computing.

Apple Vision Pro – Opening Doors to New Avenue in Spatial Computing?

Apple didn’t only reveal the Vision Pro; they also allowed customers to see it firsthand through in-store demos.

Demonstrations were available on a first-come, first-served basis, with clients able to book demo sessions beginning February 5. This strategy sought to make the innovative technology available to everybody, establishing an inclusive environment where users could explore the promise of spatial computing.

Apple didn’t stop with the hardware; they also created an outstanding collection of over 600 applications and games, mainly for the Vision Pro headset. Susan Prescott, Apple’s vice president of Worldwide Developer Relations, emphasized the vast range of spatial experiences that await customers.

The Vision Pro converts any room into a personal theater, allowing collaboration, content creation, and spectacular gaming experiences, all through a carefully chosen app ecosystem.

Apple Vision Pro – Specs and Details

One of the Vision Pro’s main features is its ultra-high-resolution screens, which outperform the pixel density of a 4K TV for each eye. This guarantees customers an unprecedented viewing experience comparable to a 100-foot screen. The combination of cutting-edge display technology and spatial computing expands how users interact with visual material, resulting in an immersive extravaganza for the eyes.

The Vision Pro takes the power of the latest M2 processor combined with a newly developed R1 SoC, which is used to work on the processing inputs from 12 cameras, five sensors, and then six microphones; that’s a lot of data to process in a fraction of seconds, right? Well, Apple is quite confident with its new chipset.

A report from Mark Gurman from Bloomberg shares that the Apple Vision Pro uses the 8 Core, with 4 Core performance and four efficiencies and ten core GPU tweaked M2 processor.

This configured processor is the same as in the flagship Apple MacBook Air 15-inch. Reports also share that the Vison Pro has around 16GB of unified memory. However, on the storage side, you only get a 256GB variant as of date.

