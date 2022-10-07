How To Evolve Cosmog In Pokemon Go

If you are wondering how to evolve Cosmog to Cosmoem in Pokemon Go, we have got all the info you need below, along with details about Solgaleo or Lunala. We are going to explain all of the evolutions of Cosmog in Pokemon GO, including how Cosmog evolved into Soleago or Lunala.

To evolve Cosmog into his Evolution, Cosmoem, in Pokemon GO, Trainers will need 25 Cosmog Candy. Cosmog can be evolved to Cosmoem using the Stars of Evolution item in Pokemon Go, as well as by turning 100 Candy Candy, which converts into Lunala or Solgaleo. You cannot yet evolve a Cosmog that evolves from Cosmoem into Solgaleo or Lunala in Pokemon GO.

To capture cosmoem, and to obtain the necessary candy for Cosmoems evolution, players need to progress the quest line called “Cosmic Mate” by working their way up. To catch Cosmog, you will have to work your way through special research that is also starting at the beginning of Season of Light called A Cosmic Companion. Players looking to add Cosmog to their Pokedex will have to perform the relevant special research missions in order to unlock the Cosmog Encounter.

With the second batch of Research for Cosmic Companion introduced, trainers will be able to eventually evolve their Cosmogs in Pokemon GO. As of Oct. 5, the in-game special research tab has been updated with a continuation of Pokemon Gos Cosmic Companion research line: By taking one simple step, players will be able to evolve their Cosmog to a Cosmoem.

