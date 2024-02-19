Initially introduced in Pokémon Sword/Shield, Applin garnered attention for its distinctive trait of evolving into two different Pokémon based on the item provided by its trainers. With the arrival of Pokémon Scarlet & Violet, Applin enthusiasts were greeted with a new evolution: Dipplin. However, it wasn’t until the unveiling of the Indigo Disk DLC that the possibility of Dipplin’s further evolution, Hydrapple, came to light. Interestingly, Dipplin’s evolution path diverged from the conventional method of utilizing evolution apples, raising anticipation among trainers for this mysterious advancement.

Unlike its predecessors, Dipplin’s evolution hinges on a different criterion—learning the move Dragon Cheer. However, Dragon Cheer is notably absent from the entire Applin line’s natural learnset. To overcome this hurdle, trainers must obtain TM 226, a crucial tool that unlocks the pathway to Dipplin’s evolution.

How to Obtain Dipplin

Before embarking on the journey to evolve Dipplin, trainers must first acquire a Syrupy Apple. This unique item can be procured next to the shed in Mossfell Confluence for a nominal fee of 500 poke dollars. Positioned in the southeast corner of Kitakami (Teal Mask), the shed sits adjacent to an apple orchard, ensuring easy identification for aspiring trainers. Upon obtaining the Syrupy Apple, trainers can utilize it on Applin to facilitate its evolution into Dipplin, mirroring the evolutionary process observed with Flapple and Appletun.

Locating and Crafting TM 226 Dragon Cheer

In the pursuit of TM 226, trainers must undertake a formidable challenge—defeating Drayton, a formidable opponent encountered during the BB League Elite Four battles. Drayton’s team comprises six Dragon-type Pokémon (excluding his Sceptile), each equipped with an item. Emerging victorious against Drayton warrants the coveted reward of TM 226, unlocking the elusive Dragon Cheer move vital for Dipplin’s evolution.

While TM 226 offers a gateway to Dipplin’s evolution, its utility extends beyond a singular use. Trainers seeking additional Dragon Cheer TMs can resort to the TM Machine, where crafting new copies of the TM becomes feasible through the utilization of League Points and Pokémon Materials. The crafting requirements for Dragon Cheer entail:

1500 LP

x1 Applin Juice

x2 Tatsugiri Scales

x2 Lapras Teardrop

Applin can be encountered in Tagtree Thicket in Paldea or the Apple Hills in Kitakami, where it can either be captured or defeated to obtain Applin Juice. Tatsugiri scales are exclusive to Casseroya Lake and its vicinity, with Fairy-type Pokémon recommended for efficient farming. Lapras, found in the Polar Biome of Terarium, serves as a source of Lapras Teardrop, obtainable through battles or capture. Additionally, Lapras Tears can be collected from golden sparkles scattered throughout the Polar Biome.

Evolution Process of Dipplin

Upon acquiring TM 226, trainers must teach Dipplin the Dragon Cheer move to initiate the evolution process. Subsequently, by leveling up Dipplin while it possesses the Dragon Cheer move, trainers can witness its transformation into Hydrapple. Noteworthy among Hydrapple’s attributes are its formidable Defense and Special Attack statistics, showcasing its prowess in battles. Furthermore, upon evolving into Hydrapple, the Pokémon will endeavor to learn the Fickle Beam move—a Dragon-type attack with the potential for doubled power when all of Hydrapple’s heads execute the attack simultaneously.

The evolution of Dipplin into Hydrapple embodies a strategic journey enriched with challenges and rewards. With the acquisition of TM 226 and diligent training, trainers can guide their Dipplin towards its full potential, culminating in the awe-inspiring emergence of Hydrapple.