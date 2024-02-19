Navigating the Gnomeregan Horde raid in WoW Shadowlands Phase 2 can be a thrilling adventure for players seeking new challenges and rewards. This guide aims to provide a comprehensive overview of how to reach the raid, strategies for defeating key bosses, and insights into the valuable rewards that await adventurers.

Situated in the western region of Dun Morogh, Gnomeregan was once the bustling capital of the Gnome race. However, following a failed defense against the invading Troggs, the city fell into ruin and became infested with dangerous creatures. These creatures now serve as the primary adversaries within the raid. It’s important to note that until February 20, the raid can be completed once per week, after which it will be subject to a 3-day lockout period.

How to Reach Gnomeregan as Horde

For Horde players, accessing Gnomeregan requires completing a series of quests related to the instance. The questline begins with Chief Engineer Scooty, which players can obtain from Sovik in Orgrimmar’s Engineer Shop. From there, players will embark on a journey to Booty Bay, which can be reached quickly by taking a ship from Ratchet.

Upon reaching Booty Bay, players will encounter Scooty near the Inn, where they’ll complete the “Gnomer-gooooone!” quest. This quest rewards players with a Goblin Transponder item, which grants access to a teleportation device near Scooty. Using this device will transport players directly to Gnomeregan, where they’ll find themselves in an underground chamber. From there, they can proceed to the instance entrance by heading left upon exiting the room.

Strategies for Every Boss in the Raid

Once inside the raid, adventurers will face a series of challenging encounters against formidable bosses, each with unique mechanics and tactics. Here’s a breakdown of the key encounters within the Gnomeregan raid:

Grubbis: This boss is accompanied by a Basilisk pet and periodically spawns green gas clouds that must be managed to prevent the boss from becoming enraged. Players must navigate the fight carefully, eliminating Trogg mobs and avoiding the damaging effects of the gas clouds. Viscous Fallout: Players must contend with green clouds spawned by Viscous Fallout while also avoiding damaging cogwheels scattered throughout the room. Managing the movement of the boss and coordinating DPS to destroy Irradiated Goo adds are crucial aspects of this encounter. Crowd Pummeler 9-60: This boss utilizes Gnomeregan Smash and summons rotating cogwheels that pose a threat to players. Additionally, the boss targets random players with The Claw!, requiring careful positioning and timely mitigation to survive. Electrocutioner 6000: The Electrocutioner 6000 fight presents challenges such as Static Field and Static Arc mechanics, which require players to manage their positioning and interrupt dangerous spells. Splitting ranged characters into two groups can help mitigate the impact of these mechanics. The Mechanical Menagerie: This multi-phase encounter features four bosses – Dragon, Squirrel, Chicken, and Sheep – each with unique abilities and mechanics. Coordination between tanks and DPS is essential to manage threats such as Frayed Wiring, Widget Volley, and the self-repair abilities of defeated bosses. Mekgineer Thermaplugg – STX-96/FR: The final boss encounter is divided into four phases, each presenting distinct challenges and mechanics. Players must contend with bomb-add spawns, freezing debuffs, and Toxic Ventilation channels while managing cooldowns and positioning to emerge victorious.

Raid Rewards and How To Claim Them

Upon defeating the bosses within the Gnomeregan raid, players can look forward to various rewards, including loot drops, tier sets, and profession recipes. Loot drops include updated versions of classic items from the original Gnomeregan dungeon, while tier sets can be acquired using tokens dropped from raid bosses. Additionally, players have a chance to obtain the exclusive Fluorescent Green Mechanostrider mount from the final boss encounter.