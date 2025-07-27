Duraludon, the towering Steel/Dragon-type Pokémon from the Galar region, has finally received a brand-new evolution in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet’s Indigo Disk DLC. Meet Archaludon, a powerful bridge-inspired Pokémon with even better stats and a unique signature move. If you’re wondering how to evolve your Duraludon, you’re in the right place. This guide will walk you through everything you need to know, from finding Duraludon to obtaining the special evolution item required.

Before you can evolve Duraludon, you’ll need to catch one. Luckily, Duraludon isn’t too hard to find in the Terarium, the artificial habitat in The Indigo Disk. It primarily spawns in the Polar Biome, particularly in the higher-elevation areas near cliffs and snowy mountains. If you’re having trouble spotting one, try heading to the cliffs west of the Polar Biome Classroom—two Duraludon often spawn there.

To increase your chances, consider using a Dragon or Steel-type encounter-boosting sandwich. The “Great Avocado Sandwich” (made with avocado, smoked fillet, tomato, and salt) is a great option. Alternatively, you can find Duraludon in 5 or 6-star Tera Raids within the Terarium, though these are tougher battles.

The Evolution Item: Metal Alloy

Unlike most Pokémon that evolve through leveling up or friendship, Duraludon requires a special item called the Metal Alloy to evolve into Archaludon. This rare material isn’t just lying around—you’ll need to put in some effort to get it. There are three main ways to obtain a Metal Alloy:

Purchase from the Blueberry Academy School Store – The quickest (but most expensive) method is buying a Metal Alloy for 300 Blueberry Points (BP) . BP is earned by completing Blueberry Quests (BBQs), which are small tasks like taking pictures of Pokémon or winning battles. Find it in Chargestone Cavern – If you’d rather not spend BP, you can grab a free Metal Alloy in Chargestone Cavern , located in the Canyon Biome. Climb the walkway above the fast-travel point to find it. Complete the Blueberry Pokédex – Registering 190 Pokémon in the Blueberry Pokédex rewards you with a Metal Alloy. This takes longer but is a great option if you’re already working on completing the dex.

How to Evolve Duraludon into Archaludon

Once you have the Metal Alloy, the evolution process is simple:

Open your Bag and go to the Other Items section. Select the Metal Alloy and choose “Use.” Pick your Duraludon from your party or storage.

After a brief animation, your Duraludon will evolve into Archaludon, gaining a significant stat boost and a brand-new design inspired by suspension bridges.

Why Evolve Duraludon?

Archaludon isn’t just a visual upgrade—it’s a powerhouse in battle. With high Defense, Attack, and Special Attack, it’s a fantastic addition to any team. Its signature move, Electro Shot, is a two-turn Electric-type attack that charges up before unleashing massive damage. The best part? If it’s raining, Electro Shot fires instantly, making Archaludon a great fit for rain-based teams.

Another perk is its improved Abilities. While Duraludon has Light Metal or Heavy Metal, Archaludon gets Stamina (boosting Defense when hit) or Sturdy (prevents one-hit KOs), making it much tankier in battles.