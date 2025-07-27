Nintendo and The Pokémon Company’s lawsuit against Pocketpair, creators of the breakout hit Palworld, is heating up again this time with an unusual move from Nintendo. In the latest development, the company has reworded one of the core patents in its infringement claim, sparking questions about the strength of its legal footing.

The lawsuit, filed in Japan in September 2024, alleges that Palworld infringes on multiple Nintendo patents, particularly around game mechanics related to creature capture, summoning, and riding. The suit was triggered months after Palworld launched in January 2024, becoming an overnight sensation with over 8 million copies sold in under a week and 25 million players by its first month.

Why the Lawsuit Exists

The dispute centers on three specific Japanese patents originally granted in 2024 but derived from earlier filings by Nintendo dating back to 2021. These patents cover:

The mechanism of capturing and releasing creatures

The act of summoning creatures for in-game tasks

A specific system for mounting and riding “boardable characters”

Notably, Palworld introduced gameplay elements uncannily similar to Pokémon, from using spherical devices to capture creatures (Pal Spheres) to riding and gliding mechanics involving creature companions. While the similarities led to inevitable comparisons often jokingly summarized as “Pokémon with guns” , they also drew serious legal attention.

Pocketpair’s Tactical Adjustments

Despite its success, Pocketpair has walked a careful legal line. In November 2024, the developer patched Palworld to remove the ball-throwing summoning mechanic. Instead of tossing a Pal Sphere, players now simply summon creatures beside them.

In May 2025, a second key change arrived: gliding. Before the update, players could grab onto a flying Pal to glide across terrain. That’s now been replaced by a glider equipment system, with the Pal’s abilities acting as passive buffs instead of direct transportation tools.

These changes are not admissions of guilt. According to Japanese patent attorney Kiyoshi Kurihara, Pocketpair is executing the standard three-point defense: deny infringement, argue the patents are invalid, and redesign to avoid further conflict.

Nintendo Rewrites Its Patent, But Why?

This July, Nintendo quietly reworded its patent related to the ride-switching mechanic, specifically the system for maneuvering boardable characters. Patent rewording during litigation is legal in Japan as long as no new technical information is introduced. But it’s rarely done unless the original patent is on shaky ground.

IP consultant Florian Mueller noted the rewording adds the Japanese equivalent of “even when” (-attemo), a subjective phrase that’s unusual in patent language. “This is not something you see unless the party feels the original claim is likely to be thrown out,” Mueller wrote.

Lawyer Ryo Arashida added that Nintendo initially argued the concept of “boardable characters” explicitly excluded tools like parachutes or gliders. So, claiming that Palworld’s new equipment-based gliding infringes the same patent could now contradict Nintendo’s earlier position.

What’s Next?

Nintendo’s sudden patent revision suggests it’s trying to keep its infringement claims alive, possibly as a last-ditch effort to withstand Pocketpair’s growing case for invalidation. But the more Nintendo adapts its own filings, the more it risks weakening the very legal ground it’s standing on.

Meanwhile, Pocketpair isn’t slowing down. The studio just rolled out a high-profile Terraria crossover update and continues expanding the Palworld universe through its Sony-backed joint venture, Palworld Entertainment.

The court case, still ongoing in Japan, is being closely watched. The outcome could reshape how far legacy gaming giants can go in defending their IP and what it means for genre-blurring indie successes like Palworld.