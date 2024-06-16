Since the beginning of Pokémon GO, trainers have reached a major milestone with the evolution of Feebas into Milotic. By 2024, the procedure combines customary gaming with unique in-game elements. This thorough guide will assist you in turning your Feebas into a stunning Milotic.

Getting Feebas

You must catch one before you may develop Feebas. In the wild, feedbas are found in areas close to bodies of water, such as rivers and lakes. They can also be found in 10-kilometer eggs, and occasionally they show up at special occasions. If you are having problems locating one, you can improve your chances by taking part in these events or by utilising lures close to the sea.

KEYPOINT: To evolve it, you must first walk 20 kilometres, or roughly 12.5 miles, with Feebas as your Pokemon GO companion. In Pokemon GO, you will next need 100 Feebas candies in order to evolve one into a Milotic. For every five kilometres (about three miles) you walk with it, you receive one candy. When collecting each Feebas, using Pinap berries will be beneficial.

Step 1: Take a stroll with Feebas by your side.

You must walk 20 kilometres with Feebas set as your companion in order for Feebas to grow into Milotic. This walking requirement is important since it demonstrates your bond with your Pokémon, just as Feebas evolves through high beauty condition in the main series games.

Make Feebas your friend:

Crack open your collection of Pokémon.

Choose Feebas.

Select “Set as Buddy” by tapping it.

20 kilometres on foot:

Monitor your advancement within the Buddy segment of your account.

Feebas can be utilised for walking in a variety of contexts, such as casual strolling, running, and Adventure Sync mode gameplay.

Step2: Gather the Feebas Candies

You will need 100 Feebas candies in order to evolve Feebas. These can be acquired by using the following techniques:

Strolling alongside Feebas: Feebas, your walking companion, will receive candy for each five kilometres you log. Getting the Feebas:

Every Feebas you capture yields more candy.

When catching Feebas, use Pinap Berries to double the quantity of candy you earn.

Moving Feebas:

Give Professor Willow any extra Feebas in exchange for one candy each transfer.

Making Use of Rare Candies

Feebas candies can be made from Rare Candies.

Step 4: Advance Feebas

You can continue with the evolution after you’ve travelled 20 kilometres with Feebas by your side and gathered 100 Feebas candies.

Make Feebas Your Friend: Feebas has to be your evolutionary ally. Develop Feebas:

Crack open your collection of Pokémon.

Choose your friend Feebas.

Select “Evolve” by tapping it.

Extra Advice Events and Exclusive Research

From time to time, Niantic offers unique research missions and events that can earn you Feebas candies or shorten the distance you have to go to receive buddy candies. To facilitate the process, keep a watch on these occurrences.

In order to track your distance travelled even when the app is closed, enable Adventure Sync in the settings. This can expedite the procedure considerably.

Long-term gains such as more sweets and hearts can be obtained by raising your friend level with Feebas, which can be beneficial.

In summary

It takes both commitment and planning to evolve Feebas into Milotic in Pokémon GO. This metamorphosis can be attained by travelling 20 kilometres with Feebas as your companion and gathering 100 Feebas candies. To get the most out of your efforts, utilise Adventure Sync and stay up to date with in-game events. You can soon expand your collection of Pokémon with the gorgeous Milotic if you are persistent and patient. Happy changing!