How would you like to know that your new shining apple device contains a secret surprise? Yep, that’s right! Apple is coming with a free subscription to apple TV+ for three months, and all those who are qualified are free to claim the offer. It resembles a toy which is normally hidden in a box of cereal but much better and valued at $30.

What’s the Deal?

Apple TV+ is the home-grown streaming service of Apple and it is competition for other giants like Netflix and Disney+. Generally, Apple TV+ subscription stands at $9. The normal price is $99 per month, but you are able to access the services free for three months under this offer. And that, people, is a whole lot of TV series and movie-watching on the house if you ask me!

Who Can Get It?

Before availing this sweet deal, you should remember that you must possess an appropriate device. This covers any new iPhone, iPad, Apple TV, or Mac with the capability to support the newest iOS, iPadOS, tvOS, or macOS. You should have purchased it from Apple or any of its authorized dealers. If you have all that, then you are almost done I can tell you.

However, if you are already an Apple TV+ subscriber, or if you’ve previously claimed a similar offer in the past then you will not be able to avail this offer. Additionally, it cannot be used in conjunction with other Apple TV+ free trials or Apple One offerings. That is correct; one offer per Family group, but with Family Sharing you can share with up to five people.

How to Download Your Free Apple TV+

Alright, let’s go to the exciting part – the process of getting your free Apple TV+ subscription. It’s as easy as falling off a tree!

Check for Eligibility: Check whether your device is compatible for the software update. If you got a new iPhone, iPad, Apple TV, or Mac and the latest software is installed, you are done.

Open the Apple TV App: Go to the App Store on your iOS device and look for Apple TV app. It should fade into the screen and say something like ‘here is your chance to subscribe for free’ .

Update if Needed: If you cannot see the promotion, always ensure you check out the promotions’ tab in your software for updates. It just happens that in some rare cases a small change makes the hidden chest turn, and we find the treasure.

Claim Within Three Months: It should be noted that you can only make the claim within the initial three-month period of using the new device. Don’t miss out!

Don’t Forget to Cancel

I do want to remind you, though, that Apple has mentioned Apple TV+ is free for the first three months and will cost $9. 99 per month. If you are of the opinion that you no longer wish to use it, kindly recall that cancellation must be done one day before the renewal date in your settings. There will always be cases where he or she is struggling to get the desired result, only to get it almost instantly, yet nobody really needed it – just like leaving the tap running when you’re through filling the tub, which is a waste!

What to Watch?

Apple TV+ is among the popular streaming platforms these days, which has made users start asking or search about what to watch on Apple TV+? Here are some top shows you can dive into:Here are some top shows you can dive into:

Presumed Innocent

Dark Matter

Trying

That show Ted Lasso (If you have not watched it then you should you are in for one hell of a treat).

Defending Jacob

Slow Horses

Loot

The Big Door Prize

Masters of the Air

The Morning Show

Sugar

Acapulco

For All Mankind

Severance

Palm Royale

That’s a lot of shows, and with that, you should have enough to keep yourself more than occupied. I really find it helpful because it’s like having a whole library of adventures whenever you want to read.