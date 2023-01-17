How To Evolve Fletchling in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet

Fletchling is a small, bird-like Pokemon that is known for its fast flying abilities and sharp beak. It is a Normal/Flying type Pokemon that can be found in the wild in the game Pokemon Scarlet & Violet. If you’re a fan of this Pokemon, you may be wondering how to evolve it into its next form, Fletchinder. In this article, we’ll take a look at the steps you’ll need to take to evolve Fletchling into Fletchinder and what you can expect from this evolved form.

The first step in evolving Fletchling into Fletchinder is to level it up

Fletchling evolves into Fletchinder at level 17. This means that you’ll need to battle with your Fletchling and earn experience points until it reaches level 17. You can do this by battling wild Pokemon in the game or by participating in battles with other trainers.

Another way to evolve Fletchling is through the use of a Rare Candy

Rare Candy is an item that can be found in the game or purchased from the in-game store. When used on a Pokemon, it will instantly level up that Pokemon by one level. This means that if you have a Rare Candy and a Fletchling at level 16, you can use the Rare Candy on it to level it up to 17 and evolve it into Fletchinder.

Once Fletchling reaches level 17, it will evolve into Fletchinder. This evolution will bring with it some changes to the Pokemon’s appearance and stats. Fletchinder will have an orange and yellow coloration, and its wings will have grown larger and more powerful. Its beak will also have grown more sharp and pointed.

In terms of stats, Fletchinder will have increased attack and special attack stats, making it a more powerful attacker than Fletchling. Its speed stat will also increase, allowing it to fly even faster and outrun its opponents. Additionally, Fletchinder will gain the ability Flame Body, which has a 30% chance of burning an opponent when hit with a physical move.

Fletchinder will also gain access to new moves that Fletchling couldn’t learn. Some of these moves include Flame Charge, Flame Wheel, and Steel Wing. Flame Charge is a Fire-type move that raises the user’s speed while also dealing damage to the opponent. Flame Wheel is another Fire-type move that has a chance to burn the opponent. Steel Wing is a Steel-type move that deals damage and has a chance to raise the user’s defense.

One thing to keep in mind when evolving Fletchling into Fletchinder is that it will no longer be able to learn the moves that Fletchling could learn. This means that if you want Fletchinder to know a move that Fletchling could learn, you’ll need to teach it to Fletchling before evolving it.

The final evolution of Fletchling is Talonflame

This is achieved by leveling it up to level 35. Talonflame is a Fire/Flying type Pokemon that has an orange and black coloration. It has large and powerful wings and its beak is even more pointed. In terms of stats, TalonFlame has even higher attack and special attack than Fletchinder and its speed stat is also increased. Its ability is Gale Wings, which allows it to move first when using a flying-type move. TalonFlame also learns new moves such as Brave Bird, Sky Attack, and Acrobatics.

Overall, evolving Fletchling in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet is a great way to add a powerful and versatile Pokemon to your team. With the right moves and abilities, it can become a valuable asset in battle, and its unique design and features make it an interesting Pokemon to have on your team. So, if you’re looking for a new Pokemon to add to your team, Fletchling is definitely worth considering.