How To Evolve Gligar in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet: The Teal Mask DLC

Gligar and Gliscor, two intriguing Pokemon, have made their debut in the world of Pokemon Scarlet & Violet through The Teal Mask DLC. For aspiring trainers looking to add these unique creatures to their team, we’ve put together a straightforward guide on how to obtain and evolve Gligar in these exciting games.

Understanding Pokemon Evolution

Before we dive into the details of obtaining Gligar, let’s briefly touch on the concept of Pokemon evolution. Pokemon can evolve in various ways, including leveling up, trading, learning specific moves, and more. While Gligar’s evolution process isn’t particularly complicated, it can be a bit time-consuming. Originally absent from the base game of Pokemon Scarlet/Violet, Gligar and Gliscor were introduced through The Teal Mask, which is part of The Hidden Treasure of Area Zero Expansion Pack.

It’s worth noting that Gligar and Gliscor are exclusive to Pokemon Scarlet, meaning players of Pokemon Violet won’t find them within the game. However, if you aim to complete the Kitakami Pokedex, you’ll need to register Gligar and Gliscor eventually. Fortunately, the compatibility of Pokemon Scarlet/Violet with Pokemon HOME offers a solution for those without access to Pokemon Scarlet.

Getting Gligar in Pokemon Scarlet

Gligar can be found in the Paradise Barrens, a location situated in the far northwest corner of the map in Kitakami. Players following The Teal Mask’s storyline will eventually have to visit the Paradise Barrens to locate the last signboard. If you’ve previously visited this area, you should be able to fly directly to it for convenience.

Gligar is a relatively common Pokemon in this area. If you encounter Gligar before reaching the post-game phase, its level should be around 20. However, if you’re hunting for it during or after the post-game, you’ll encounter Gligar at approximately level 60. While Gligar isn’t a Legendary Pokemon, capturing it can be a bit challenging. To improve your chances, consider using Poke Balls such as the Quick Ball or the Dusk Ball (night only).

It’s important to note that Gligar’s Ground and Flying typings grant it immunity to Electric and Ground-type attacks, making moves like Nuzzle or Thunder Wave ineffective against it.

Evolving Gligar into Gliscor

To evolve Gligar into Gliscor, players must provide it with a Razor Fang and then level it up during the night. The Razor Fang, distinct from the Razor Claw, is an item that players can obtain as a Dex Reward for catching 110 Pokemon in the Kitakami Pokedex. Another option is to locate a Razor Fang in the caves of Wistful Fields, located a bit north of the lake where you can eventually find Munkidori.

To claim Dex Rewards, access the Pokedex App with the (-) button, select the Kitakami Dex, and tap the X-button to collect any available rewards. Once you have the Razor Fang, give it to Gligar, and then wait until nighttime. If you’re currently in the middle of The Teal Mask’s story, consider flying back to Paldea and waiting for in-game nighttime to arrive, which coincides with the Festival of Masks in Kitakami. During this time, have Gligar engage in battles to level it up, or use Rare Candies/Exp Candies if available. Be aware that Gligar will only evolve if the time is right, so patience is key.

Getting Gligar & Gliscor in Pokemon Violet

If you’re playing Pokemon Violet and wish to obtain Gligar and Gliscor, you have two options: trading or transferring from other Pokemon games via Pokemon HOME.

For trading, you’ll need a Nintendo Online Membership. Access the PokePortal in the menu and select Link Trade to initiate the process. Players who prefer not to pay for an Online Membership can transfer Gligar from Pokemon Brilliant Diamond or Pokemon Legends: Arceus. Gligar is exclusive to Pokemon Brilliant Diamond, so Shining Pearl players won’t find it there. However, you can encounter Gligar in the Coronet Highlands of Legends: Arceus.

To obtain Gligar in Brilliant Diamond, venture into the Grand Underground and search for Gligar in desert/sandy biomes. In Legends: Arceus, you’ll find Gligar near the Celestica Ruins. If you prefer to skip the evolution process, you can even capture a Gliscor.

Transferring Gligar to Pokemon Violet with Pokemon HOME is a straightforward process:

Catch Gligar in Brilliant Diamond or Legends: Arceus. Place Gligar in a PC Box (Brilliant Diamond) or Pasture (Legends: Arceus) and save your game. Open Pokemon HOME and transfer Gligar from BD/L:A to the Basic Box. Save and exit. Launch Pokemon Violet within Pokemon HOME to complete the transfer. Save and exit.

Gligar should now be registered in the Pokemon Violet Kitakami Dex.

Conclusion

With these simple steps, you can obtain Gligar in both Pokemon Scarlet and Pokemon Violet, and even evolve it into the formidable Gliscor. Whether you’re a dedicated Pokemon trainer or a newcomer to the world of Pokemon, these methods are accessible and easy to follow. So, venture forth, capture Gligar, and let it evolve into a Gliscor that will be an invaluable addition to your Pokemon team.