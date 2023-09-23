How To Defeat The Green Monster of the Swamp in Lies of P

In the world of Lies of P, players encounter a multitude of challenges and foes as they navigate the city of Krat. Among these adversaries lies the formidable Green Monster of the Swamp, a menacing puppet boss that poses a significant challenge. Defeating this supposed “hardest boss of the game” does requires some careful planning and execution. In this guide, we will walk you through the steps to overcome the Green Monster of the Swamp, ensuring a victorious battle.

Understanding the Green Monster of the Swamp

Before delving into battle tactics, let’s get acquainted with the Green Monster of the Swamp. This unique puppet boss stands out from the rest due to its exceptional toughness. Compared to other bosses in Lies of P, the Green Monster of the Swamp is notably more difficult. Thus, players need to approach this encounter with caution and a well-thought-out strategy.

Here are some essential steps to follow before engaging in battle:

Upgrade Your Weapon: Ensure that your weapon is upgraded to its maximum potential. A powerful weapon is your first line of defense against the Green Monster’s onslaught. Carry a Friendship Wishstone: This valuable item will prove invaluable in extending your puppet’s lifespan during the battle. Add an Attribute Purification Ampoule to the Belt: Equipping this item on your character’s belt will provide an advantage by purifying the surroundings. Equip the Flame/Electric Blitz Grindstone: Enhance your weapon’s effectiveness by equipping either a Flame Grindstone or an Electric Blitz Grindstone. This choice can significantly impact the outcome of the battle.

The Battle Phases

The battle against the Green Monster of the Swamp unfolds in two distinct phases, with the second phase being considerably more challenging. Let’s break down each phase and the strategies required to defeat the monster:

Phase One: In the initial stage of the battle, the Green Monster of the Swamp appears in its natural form. When there’s some distance between you and the monster, it may execute two types of attacks:

Dig Attack: The monster digs through the ground and approaches you. To evade this move, roll away just before the monster resurfaces. Fury Attack: The Green Monster rushes towards you in a fury. The best course of action is to retreat backward to avoid getting hit.

If you get too close, the Green Monster will spit a harmful substance that induces decay. Additionally, the tentacle-like extensions on its body can grab P, and any hit suffered increases the decay bar. The monster also employs limb attacks, which are relatively easy to dodge. If you have summoned a specter, attempt to position it behind the Green Monster and launch a continuous attack. Once you successfully complete phase one, the monster retrieves a discarded puppet and assimilates it into its body.

Phase Two: In the second phase, the Green Monster of the Swamp transforms into a faster and more dangerous form. It has the following abilities:

Charging Attack: The monster charges at you, potentially performing this move three times in succession. The final charge concludes with a side leap, constituting a Fury Attack. Jump Attack: The monster leaps into the air, aiming to crush you. It jumps three times, with the last leap also being a Fury Attack. Exercise caution during this maneuver.

Should your specter survive this onslaught, make use of a Friendship Wishstone to extend its lifespan. Avoid approaching the Green Monster from the front, as its close-range attacks can inflict decay and substantial physical damage. In both phases, limit your attacks to conserve stamina, and be ready to retreat when necessary. Utilizing a Flame Grindstone or Electric Blitz Grindstone can greatly enhance your chances of victory in this intense battle.

Victory Rewards

Once you have successfully defeated the Green Monster of the Swamp, you will receive valuable rewards for your efforts:

Puppet-Devouring Green Hunter’s Ergo: This unique boss-item is your well earned prize for overcoming the challenging battle. Golden Ergo: Another coveted reward awaits you, the Golden Ergo, a testament to your prowess in Lies of P.

Conclusion

Conquering the Green Monster of the Swamp in Lies of P is no easy feat, but with the right strategy and preparation, victory is within your grasp. Remember to upgrade your weapon, carry a Friendship Wishstone, equip an Attribute Purification Ampoule, and choose the appropriate Grindstone for your weapon. Master the tactics for both phases of the battle, and you’ll emerge triumphant, reaping the rewards of your hard-fought victory. So gear up, puppeteer, and prepare to face the Green Monster of the Swamp with confidence!