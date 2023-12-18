Embarking on a new adventure in the vibrant world of Pokémon Scarlet and Violet brings forth exciting encounters with various Pokémon, including the unique Hisuian Qwilfish. In this expansive journey through The Indigo Disk DLC, trainers seek to unravel the mysteries of evolution and strengthen their teams. The enigmatic evolution of Hisuian Qwilfish into Overqwil presents a challenge, but fear not – this guide will illuminate the path to achieving this transformation and bolstering your Pokédex.

Locating Hisuian Qwilfish in the Polar Biome

Before diving into the evolution process, trainers must first discover Hisuian Qwilfish in the Polar Biome. This dark-type variant of the Gen II Water-type can be found swimming in icy lakes within this frigid territory. To maximize your Pokémon-catching experience, explore the Polar Biome thoroughly, capturing not only Hisuian Qwilfish but also other inhabitants like Alolan Vulpix, Duraludon, and Beldum.

Catching Hisuian Qwilfish

Once you’ve spotted Hisuian Qwilfish gliding gracefully through the icy waters, initiate a battle to capture this intriguing Pokémon. Employ strategic moves, such as those from Pokémon like Sinistcha or Bellibolt, to lower its health and induce a status effect. Optimal moves include Matcha Gotcha, Scald, or Thunderwave. When Hisuian Qwilfish’s health reaches a suitable level, seize the opportunity to catch it by tossing a Poké Ball of your choice.

Evolution through Barb Barrage

For trainers familiar with the evolutionary quirks of Hisuian Qwilfish from Legends Arceus, Overqwil awaits as the evolved form. However, the evolution method takes a unique turn in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet’s The Indigo Disk. To evolve Hisuian Qwilfish into Overqwil, the key lies in leveling it up after it has mastered the Barb Barrage move. This move is typically learned at level 28, offering a distinct approach to evolution.

Carrying out the Evolution

Once you’ve captured Hisuian Qwilfish and verified that it has acquired the Barb Barrage move, navigate to your party menu. Select Hisuian Qwilfish, click “Check Summary,” and move to the “Moves and Stats” page. Access “Change Moves” and locate “Barb Barrage.” Choose to learn the move, replacing a less essential move in your current set. Now, with Barb Barrage in its moveset, boost Hisuian Qwilfish’s level by one.

Leveling up can be achieved through various methods, such as battling wild Pokémon, challenging trainers, or using EXP Candies. An efficient alternative involves feeding Hisuian Qwilfish a Rare Candy, instantly elevating its level. Traverse The Indigo Disk’s Terarium to discover several Rare Candies scattered across the overworld. As Hisuian Qwilfish levels up with Barb Barrage in its repertoire, witness the magical evolution into the formidable Overqwil, ready to aid you in your ongoing adventure.

Choosing the Best Nature

Trainers aspiring to make Overqwil a stalwart member of their Pokémon team should pay attention to its nature. Natures significantly influence a Pokémon’s strengths and weaknesses, enhancing one stat while diminishing another. With Overqwil boasting a higher Attack stat (115) and a decent Speed of 85, strategic nature selection is crucial.

Adamant Nature:

This nature, boosting Attack while decreasing Special Attack, aligns perfectly with Overqwil’s physical attacking prowess. Moves like Crunch, Barb Barrage, and Gunk Shot become even more potent, making Adamant a fitting choice for trainers seeking a damage-dealing powerhouse in story mode.

Careful Nature:

For trainers emphasizing durability and strategic setup, the Careful nature raises Special Defense while lowering Special Attack. This choice enhances Qwilfish or Overqwil’s ability to withstand hits, making it an excellent option for deploying moves like Spikes or applying Toxic during battles.

The evolution of Hisuian Qwilfish into Overqwil adds a captivating dimension to your Pokémon Scarlet and Violet experience. The unique requirements, coupled with the introduction of The Indigo Disk DLC, create a thrilling challenge for trainers seeking to expand their Pokédex. Armed with this comprehensive guide, venture forth into the Polar Biome, capture Hisuian Qwilfish, and witness its metamorphosis into the formidable Overqwil.