How To Evolve Munchlax in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet

The release of Pokemon Scarlet & Violet’s The Teal Mask DLC has brought a wave of excitement among trainers. This expansion opens up new opportunities to explore the enchanting Kitakami region and, most importantly, adds some beloved Pokemon, including the adorable Munchlax and its evolution, the legendary Snorlax. In this guide, we will provide simple instructions on how to catch Munchlax and find Snorlax in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet, as well as tips on evolving Munchlax into Snorlax.

Finding Munchlax

Munchlax, known as the Big Eater Pokemon, can be found in the beautiful Kitakami region, thanks to The Teal Mask DLC. The Kitakami region is filled with new adventures and surprises for trainers, and Munchlax is one of the exciting additions. Here’s how you can encounter this delightful Pokemon:

Method 1: Wild Encounter One way to obtain a Munchlax is by encountering it in the wild and capturing it with a trusty Poke Ball. The map of the Kitakami region, shown above, displays Munchlax’s possible locations. Keep an eye out for this chubby Pokemon in areas like Timeless Woods, Kitakami Wilds, and Wistful Fields.

Method 2: Ogre Oustin’ Minigame For a unique twist, visit Kitakami Hall, situated northeast of Mossui Town. Inside this bustling location, you’ll discover the Ogre Oustin’ minigame at one of the stalls. To secure a Shiny Munchlax as a special reward, complete all ten rounds of the game’s Hard Mode. This Shiny Munchlax will start at level 1 and will come equipped with two moves: Lick and Tackle.

Snorlax’s Slumber in Timeless Woods

If you’re aiming to add Snorlax to your collection without going through the process of evolving Munchlax, there’s good news. You can find Snorlax peacefully slumbering near the entrance of a cave in the Timeless Woods. Keep an eye out for this iconic Pokemon during your adventures in this mystical forest.

Evolving Munchlax into Snorlax

Now that you know where to find Munchlax and Snorlax, let’s explore how to evolve Munchlax into its formidable form, Snorlax. Unlike most Pokemon, Munchlax’s evolution process relies on its Happiness or Friendship level. To help Munchlax evolve into Snorlax, follow these straightforward steps:

1. Maintain Peak Happiness: Munchlax must be at its happiest to evolve. You can gauge its happiness level by observing its demeanor and mood.

2. Prevent Fainting: Ensure that Munchlax doesn’t faint during battles. Keep an eye on its health and switch it out if it’s in danger of fainting.

3. Active Participation: Use Munchlax actively in battles. This not only strengthens its bond with you but also contributes to its overall happiness.

4. Leveling Up: Munchlax will evolve once it gains one level while at maximum happiness.

5. Auto-Battling: Let Munchlax participate in auto-battling to increase its happiness.

6. Soothe Bell: Equip Munchlax with a Soothe Bell, an item that enhances the happiness gain.

7. Picnic Time: Bring Munchlax along to picnics and share sandwiches with it. This delightful experience boosts its happiness.

Checking Friendship Level

If you ever want to check Munchlax’s friendship level or gauge how it feels about you, head to Cascarrafa in the Paldea region. Speak with a woman located east of the southwestern Pokemon Center, and she will assist you in assessing your Pokemon’s sentiments.

Conclusion