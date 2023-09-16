How To Evolve Dusclops in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet

In the world of Pokémon Scarlet & Violet, Dusclops is one of those Pokémon that captures the imagination of trainers. Known as the Requiem Pokémon, Dusclops, and its pre-evolution, Duskull, are inspired by the Grim Reaper, giving them a spooky and mysterious aura. However, evolving Duskull into Dusclops and then into Dusknoir can be a bit tricky. If you’re on a quest to add these spectral beings to your roster, you’ve come to the right place. This guide will break down the process into simple steps that any Pokémon trainer, even a teen, can follow.

Where to Find Duskull

Duskull, the first step in your journey to obtain Dusclops, can be found lurking in mountainous regions within the vibrant world of Kitakami. However, there’s a catch – Duskull only emerges from the shadows during the night. But fret not! The Teal Mask, the first DLC for Pokémon Scarlet & Violet, brings a unique twist to the day and night cycle by disabling it until you’ve completed the DLC’s campaign. So, first things first, embark on your DLC adventure and clear the story to enable nighttime encounters.

With the Teal Mask’s day/night cycle disabled, you can confidently seek out Duskull in Kitakami’s mountainous areas during the nighttime.

How to Evolve Duskull into Dusclops

Dusclops, the evolved form of Duskull, is a fascinating Pokémon to have in your collection. To evolve Duskull into Dusclops, follow these straightforward steps:

Reaper Cloth Requirement: Your journey begins with obtaining a special item known as the Reaper Cloth. This elusive cloth is the key to unlocking Dusclops’s potential. You can find a Reaper Cloth as an Overworld drop in the Timeless Woods region of Katakami. Keep an eye out for it as you explore this dense forest. Equip Dusclops: Once you have the coveted Reaper Cloth in your possession, the next step is to give it to your Dusclops as a held item. This action is essential for triggering Dusclops’s evolution into Dusknoir. Trading Time: Here comes the exciting part – the evolution of Dusclops into Dusknoir involves a trade with another player. Find a fellow trainer who is willing to participate in the evolution process. Trade your Dusclops, equipped with the Reaper Cloth, to the other player. This trade will initiate the evolution, transforming your Dusclops into the enigmatic Dusknoir.

Pro Tip: Consider trading your Dusclops to another player, who can then trade them back to you immediately. This way, you’ll not only complete your Pokédex but also ensure your Pokémon return to your team.

Alternatively, if you’ve caught a wild Duskull that is already above level 37, you can simply level it up once to trigger its evolution into Dusclops. Keep an eye out for high-level Duskulls during your adventures. You can encounter Dusclops in the hills south of Timeless Woods at night, although it’s a rare find. So, if you’re up for a challenge, keep searching!

How to Evolve Dusclops into Dusknoir

Dusclops is a unique Pokémon with the potential to evolve further into its final form, Dusknoir. However, this evolution requires a specific item and another player’s involvement. Follow these steps to complete Dusclops’s evolution into Dusknoir:

Reaper Cloth Requirement: To evolve Dusclops into Dusknoir, it’s crucial to have the Reaper Cloth. You can obtain this item as a static spawn in the Timeless Woods, a dense forest located to the northeast of Katakami. Explore this mysterious forest to find the Reaper Cloth waiting for you. Trade It: Just like before, you’ll need to trade Dusclops to another player to trigger its evolution into Dusknoir. Ensure that Dusclops is holding the Reaper Cloth as a held item during the trade.

It’s important to note that Duskull’s final form, Dusknoir, cannot be encountered in the wild. So, trading with another player is the only way to complete this evolution.

Conclusion

Evolution in the Pokémon world is a fascinating journey filled with discovery and adventure. Evolving Dusclops into Dusknoir in Pokémon Scarlet & Violet can be a thrilling experience when you follow these simple steps. Remember to obtain the Reaper Cloth, equip it to Dusclops, and initiate a trade with a fellow trainer to unlock the potential of this remarkable Pokémon. With Dusclops and Dusknoir by your side, you’ll be ready to face any challenge that awaits you in the world of Pokémon Scarlet & Violet.